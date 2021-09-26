Notebook: Vols fall to Gators as result of more self-inflicted wounds

GAINESVILLE, FLA — Tennessee fell victim to self-inflicted wounds once again on Saturday night in the Swamp, losing to No. 11 Florida 38-14 in Josh Heupel's first SEC game as head coach.

The Vols only trailed by three at halftime, 17-14, but were out-scored 21-0 in the second half as the Gators tallied 292 yards of offense. Florida averaged 9.8 yards per play over the final 30 minutes.

Tennessee had plenty of opportunities to make it a close game in the fourth quarter, but penalties and dropped passes prevented them from doing so. The Vols handled communicating in the hostile environment early on. They then went on to commit 10 penalties for 85 yards.

"Extremely disappointing that the second half unfolded the way that it did," Heupel said following the game. "Thought we competed and responded extremely well in the first half, all three phases of the game.

"Didn’t take advantage of certain opportunities. Didn’t play smart football down the stretch. Not a question of wanting to as we came out of the tunnel for the second half. But obviously not being good enough competitors, smart enough competitors to go play the way we need to against a good football team.”

Drops were an issue throughout the contest. It caught Heupel off-guard, stating that he didn't "anticipate" drops being an issue because it's not something that had been an issue in practice.

Penalties, however, continue to be an issue. It played a significant role in the loss to Pittsburgh and did so once against in Gainesville.

“The two (penalties) on special teams, disappointing," Heupel said. "Hitting the guy that is catching the football early. And the unsportsmanlike conduct during the course of the play. Two things that you can’t do. Can’t take away from the effort of what everybody else on the football team is doing.

"Couple penalties on offense that hurt you in situational football. Had some moving parts up front that played a little bit of a part of that. But at the end of the day, you have to go execute. Didn’t do a good enough job of that in the second half.”

Emory Jones did whatever, whenever

Tennessee couldn't contain Florida quarterback Emory Jones. The signal-caller for the Gators threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 21-for-27 passing. He added a team-high and career-high 144 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Jones joined Tim Tebow as the only two quarterbacks in team history to throw for 200 yards and also rush for 100 yards in a game.

"I think you're seeing him really settling down," Florid coach Dan Mullen said. "He did a great job of managing our offense and getting us into our plays."

"Every game I'm getting more confident and trying to build that," Jones added. "I'm just warming up, honestly."

Vols a different-looking team?

Dan Mullen thinks so.

“That was a different-looking team than I saw last year, to be honest with you,” Mullen said. “How they played, the intensity, the toughness, the physicalness they played with, you know, I give them some credit. I think they’re a much-improved football team."

There's definitely evidence to support Mullen's theory. Tennessee made plenty of plays throughout the first half to prove to be more than competitive. And the Vols even moved the ball at times in the second half as well until the previously mentioned self-inflicted wounds doomed them.

“I think you look at them as a physical group, physical on both sides of the ball,” Mullen said. “Some good athletes. Their quarterback, I thought, played really well today — hit some shots, creating big plays. They're an explosive type of offense, and you can see that the improvements they've made in one year and what Coach Heupel's doing with them in how those guys play.”

How can Tennessee close the gap?

So how does Tennessee close the gap between itself and the Gators? In everything the Vols do according to Heupel.

“There are plenty of plays out there for us as coaches and players to close the gap tonight," Heupel said. "It’s who we are and continue to develop as we build this program. It’s in recruiting too. But we have to continue to grow. We’re in a race against ourselves. I said it last week. I said it the week before that. There are things for us to do that we can be better than what we showed in the second half, in particular.”