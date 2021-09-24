Notebook: Vols geared up for first road game under Josh Heupel

KNOXVILLE —— Tennessee makes its way down to Gainesville on Saturday night for Josh Heupel's first SEC game as head coach of the Volunteers.

It'll be a tall task for Heupel's Vols. They're walk into the Swamp as double-digit underdogs in a primetime game under the lights. Tennessee (2-1) is coming off a 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech, while No. 11 Florida is coming off a narrow 31-29 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

“Everybody in the building’s excited (about) the opportunity to start conference play," Heupel said this week. "Know the level of competition’s going to rise this week. Looking forward to the challenge going down there on the road, first road game for us as a program here. Obviously the week of preparation is going to be really important, paying attention to details.

“You get on the road, communication is going to be critical in all three phases of the game, something that offensively is going to be critical in particular, but looking forward to the challenge. Guys came in the building (Monday), had an opportunity to watch the video with them, get some work on the grass and ready to get going here."

Heupel was 11-4 in road games during his time at UCF. Tennessee is hoping that Heupel's first road win as coach of the Vols is its first win in Gainesville since 2003.

Who starts at quarterback?

It's the biggest question facing the Vols heading into Saturday's game. Joe Milton injured his ankle towards the end of the first half against Pittsburgh and hasn't played a snap since.

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, who opened the season as the backup quarterback, started last week against Tennessee Tech and threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing. Hooker added 64 rushing yards and a score on nine carries.

"There are positives (in the quarterback room) in all of those guys and what they’ve done," Heupel said. "Decision-making at times, being really accurate with the football, decisive.

"I think first and foremost, we have to take better care of the football at that position. That’s where our turnovers have happened on the offensive side of the ball. There are plays in the passing game that we’re capable of making from that position too. That is the quarterback. It’s also the wideouts, it’s also the protection, too. All those things have to come together. You’re going to have to hit those plays when you have a chance. In this ballgame they’re tough to come by.”

Milton was able to participate at times in practice this week, but it was Hooker who took most of the first team reps. Heupel stated Thursday that Tennessee wasn't considering a two-quarterback system.

Can the Vols slow down Florida's rushing attack?

If Tennessee's quarterback situation was settled, this would be the biggest question heading into the game. Florida enters with the second-best rushing attack in all of college football.

The Gators ran for 244 yards against Nick Saban's defense and now boasts the No. 2 rushing offense in the country through three games. Dan Mullen's offense is averaging 335.7 rushing yards per game and has rushed for 1,007 yards, which is the highest total through the first three games of a season in 40 years.

“I think they do a good job of spacing people out," Heupel said. "The quarterback run game is a huge part of what they do, and that’s been a part of what he’s done for a long time. That’s speed option, it’s power read, it’s essentially triple-option off of different schemes and you’ve got to play disciplined, you’ve got to be able to tackle the quarterback in space, you’ve got to do a great job of tackling their running backs. They’re strong, athletic, they finish runs. They’re talented in the backfield.”

Tennessee has fared well against the run through three games this season. It's held Bowling Green (32), Pittsburgh (96) and Tennessee Tech (35) all under 100 rushing yards and is only allowing 54.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the SEC and fifth in the country.

“I think we’ve got the guys, they’re playing hard," defensive line coach Rodney Garner said. "They’re playing for one another. We’re playing vertically, for the most part. We’re trying to create knockbacks. When you’re getting 10 and 11 hats to the ball, obviously you’ve got an opportunity to be successful, but we have so much room for improvement when you sit there and you look at the film, just playing with more of an edge, just even improving our fundamentals with our hat placement, our hand placement, our pad level, disengaging and tearing off blocks, just doing all those little things that it’s going to take."