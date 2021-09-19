Notebook: Vols shut out Tennessee Tech in final tune-up before SEC play

Tennessee's defense had been in position over the course of the first two games of the season to create some turnovers. But it hadn't yet reaped the benefits of its labor. That all changed on Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium, as Tennessee intercepted four passes in its 56-0 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech. Four different Vols picked off a pass. Tennessee's four interceptions against the Golden Eagles was the most in a game since Jeremy Pruitt's defense picked off four passes in a win over Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2019. “I think it was big for us as a program," Vols head coach Josh Heupel said following the game. "You guys have asked that question (about not being able to force turnovers) a bunch. How are you going to force those things to happen? It happens when you apply pressure on the quarterback. It happens when you get your hands on balls. When you have opportunities, guys make plays. "Today you saw some of those things. We’ve got to continue to rip at it and force fumbles too. To me, the one thing we stress is playing harder than your opponent. If you do that, eventually good things are going to happen. We had some good things happen today.” Junior safety Jaylen McCollough kick-started the party when he picked off a pass mid-way through the first quarter to spark a scoring drive. "All week, Coach (Tim) Banks and Coach (Willie) Martinez were persistent on wanting us to get turnovers and make plays on the ball," McCollough said. "That was our main focus coming into the game today, and we executed by playing hard and fast and it showed.” Solon Page III had the best interception of the day when he picked off a pass in the third quarter and returned it 31-yard for a touchdown to extend Tennessee's lead to 42-0. “Off the interception, I was thinking what every football player thinks, ‘make a play,’" Page said. "Once the ball came out of the quarterback’s hands and I saw it up in the air, I thought I had to go get it. Once I had it in my hands, it was just muscle memory at that point.” Senior corner Alontae Taylor also intercepted a pass in the third quarter, while sophomore safety Tamarion McDonald picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, respectively. The interceptions were the first of McCollough, Page and McDonald's career.

Hooker makes his first start as a Vol Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker made his first start as a Vol against Tennessee Tech in the wake of Joe Milton's injury against Pittsburgh last week. Hooker made the most of his opportunity, tallying four touchdowns for the fourth time in his college career. Through the air, he was 17-for-25 for 199 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Hooker rushed for a team-high 64 yards on nine carries and scampered for a two-yard touchdown. He did fumble twice, however, one of which was recovered by Tech. “Some real positives," Heupel said. "Decisive. Accurate at times. Did a good job using his feet at times. The turnovers can’t happen. There are plays in the pass game from the pocket, wide receivers behind (the defense) back there again. We’re not connecting on those. Got to at some point make those plays.” "I feel like I had a pretty good showing," Hooker added. "I have some things I can clean up. I need to be a lot cleaner in my intermediate game and taking care of the ball." Offense still has a ways to go The deep ball, as Heupel pointed out, continues to be an issue for the Vols, even without Milton playing. Hooker had his fair share, as did Harrison Bailey who played in the fourth quarter of Saturday's blowout. Bailey finished 3-of-7 passing for 16 yards. It's not all on the quarterback position. Tennessee's receivers haven't necessarily been the greatest help in the world through three games. You can get away with missing on those game-changing plays against teams like Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech, but as conference play begins next week, it'll get you beat every time out. As it did against Pittsburgh. "There were a bunch of plays out there offensively that at some point we’re going to have to take advantage of," Heupel said. “Obviously the level of competition is going to step up next week. Our players are excited about that opportunity. Big challenge for us as a program. But we’ve got to make some strides in the next week.” Saturday just wasn't about the passing attack though. UT's primary backs — Tiyon Evans and Jaylen Wright — were unable to find a rhythm as the offensive line was pushed around by a significantly undersized Tech defensive front. "It’s a combination of everything at times," Heupel said of the issues in the running game. "We can be cleaner in the run game up front. And when I say that, I’m talking about the tight ends as well. At times they’re blocking it really clean. We’re not maximizing it at the running back position either. I thought there were a couple plays today out on the perimeter and inside the core where we need to do a better job of pace and being able to come out of it, use blockers in front of us. "It’s everybody together. We’ve got to get better.”

Other Tidbits - Hendon Hooker lost the quarterback battle in fall camp, but didn't let that bring him down. Instead, he focused on being the best teammate he can possibly be for Milton. “(I want to) just be a great teammate at the end of the day and support him any way I can and tell him what I see from the sideline," Hooker said. "Just being supportive is the biggest factor in the quarterback room when there is a battle. You push each other every day to be the best that you can be.” - Tennessee was an ugly 4-for-13 on third down. It made up for it, however, by going 4-for-5 on fourth down. Heupel saw the positives in converting on fourth down, but was quick to point out that they need to improve on third down. "I didn’t think we did a very good job on third down," Heupel said. "Would’ve liked to convert a couple passes, a couple runs that we should have in those situations. At the end of the day, glad that we converted on four out of five of them. But we have to find a way to connect.” The five fourth down attempts were the most times Tennessee has gone for it since Oct. 29, 2011 against South Carolina. - Heupel said he and the staff had conversations throughout the week on the importance of getting several players into Saturday's game. The Vols did just that. "You want to reward young players with meaningful snaps and reward as many people in our locker room as we could," Heupel said. "I thought in all three phases guys got opportunities to let some young guys get some opportunities out there, which I think is important.” - Heupel on Milton's health: “He had some opportunities to work with us during the middle part of the week. At the end of the week, didn’t felt like he may be ready. I think the next couple days will be big in his rehab. We’ll see where he’s at when we get on the field on Tuesday.” Heupel went on to say that in the absence of Milton in practice, Hooker took nearly all of the first team reps. - Heupel responded "not really" when asked if there was any positive in the receivers being open downfield despite the missed throws. "We’re at a point where we should be able to execute those things at a higher level than we did in the first three games," Heupel said. "Week 1 is (an) anomaly, a little bit different structures than what we were going to see in Week 1 in our offense. Week 2 we didn’t connect the way we were capable of. We’ve got to grow out of that. You’ve guys have heard me say it, our players have too. We’re in a race against ourselves to get as good as we can as fast as we can. We’ve got to get better quickly." - Heupel on Byron Young's debut: “Without watching the tape, and what I was able to see, (he’s) athletic and causes issues off the edge. I thought he pressured the pocket well at times today. He’s one of our best pass rushers. And we missed him the first couple weeks. Having him back today, and in the future, is going to be big for us.” - Heupel on Harrison Bailey's first action of the season: “I thought he did a real good job. Thought he was efficient. Had his eyes on the right spots. From the run-pass stuff, thought he made the right decisions with the ball in his hands. Thought he escaped a couple times and picked up more than what was supposed to be there.” Bailey's rushing touchdown was the first touchdown on the ground of his career. - Velus Jones on his “goat” necklace that he was wearing after the game: "Everything you do is a mindset. When you go out there on the field, you have to feel like you are the best at what you do, and that’s the confidence I have in my game. No matter who we’re playing or who I’m going against, you have to feel like you are the best on the field.” - Saturday's attendance: 80,053 - Tennessee is now 7-0 all-time against Tennessee Tech and hasn't allowed the Golden Eagles to score on them in 70 years. - 56 points were the most points UT has scored in a shutout since it beat Vanderbilt 65-0 on Nov. 26, 1994. It was the 147th shutout since the modern era of football began in 1933. - Running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Walker Merrill and offensive lineman Kingston Harris made their first career start. Merrill also made his first career catch as he finished with a team-high four catches. Jimmy Holiday and Andison Coby also made their first career reception, while Len'Neth Whitehead logged his first career rushing attempt, respectively. - 19 Tennessee players made their Tennessee debut. Those players consisted of TE Miles Campbell, OL William Parker, QB Spencer Smith, DB Montrell Bandy, WR Michael Bittner, WR Lucien Brunetti, K JT Carver, LB Matt Gaca, DL Isaac Green, DB Kamal Hadden, WR Nigel Lanier, P Kolby Morgan, OL RJ Perry, LB Donovan Slates, DL Maurese Smith, LS Alton Stephens, LB Aaron Willis, LB Eunique Valentine and DL Byron Young. - Morgan's debut came in the wake of an injury to starting punter Paxton Brooks. In Brooks' absence, Morgan punted the ball four times for an averaged of 38.5 yards. His longest punt traveled 55-yards as he downed one punt inside of the 20. - Tennessee has produced 30 or more points in its first three games of a season for the first time since 2004 when it opened with UNLV (42), Florida (30) and Louisiana Tech (42). - UT was 5-for-5 in the red zone and has now converted five times in the red zone in each game this season. The Vols are 15-of-16 on the season in the red zone. - Tennessee is winning the first quarter 38-0 this season. - All eight touchdowns against Tech were from eight different players. - Aubrey Solomon finished with a team-high and career-high six tackles. - Brandon Turnage made the first two tackles of his career. - Morven Joseph recorded his first career sack.

Attendance: 80,053

