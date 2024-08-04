Notes, observations from Day 4 of Tennessee fall practice
Tennessee football held day four of fall camp on Sunday morning.
- Shells again (shoulder pads but no thigh or knee pads)
- No knee brace for Nathan Leacock for the second-straight practice
- Javontez Spraggins in attendance for second-straight practice
- Bru McCoy went through everything against air, didn't look limited in that regard
- Mike Matthews still sitting out with no helmet
- Cameron Seldon, Tommy Winton III in red jerseys
- John Campbell Jr., Dont’e Thornton, Andrej Karic, Kaleb Webb were dressed but limited
OL and DL one-on-one work
- Cooper Mays with a really nice rep on Elijah Simmons
- Rob Ayers all over Simmons afterward
- Lance Heard and James Pearce Jr. head-to-head, Heard stuck with him but it looked like a hold probably could've been called
- Caleb Herring won a rep against Jesse Perry, quickly shed the block
Interesting drill with the LB, TE, RB
- Trash cans set up with some kneeled coaches to simulate the line
- Josh Heupel, Tim Banks, Alec Abeln and Wililam Inge were helping
- TEs would stay back to pick up a rusher and RB would release on a route guarded by a LB
- DeSean Bishop had the best rep, drove past Jalen Smith for about five more yards, DeRail Sims was hyped
QB work with WR and TE
- Weren't separated into X Y Z just two lines of WR
- Bru McCoy first to get reps on the left side, followed by Squirrel White and then Nathan Leacock
- Chris Brazzell first on right, followed by Trey Weary and Nate Spillman
- TE order was Miles Kitselman, Ethan Davis, Holden Staes, Charlie Browder
- A lot of drops for on air reps
- Drops from Malcolm Kinzer, Trey Weary, Cole Harrison, Squirrel White, Nathan Leacock
- Jake Merklinger had a few bad reps in a row, missed pretty bad on an out-route and a slant but was fine outside of that
- Chris Brazzell might have the best hands on the team, almost everything is strong out in front, rarely catches it with his body
