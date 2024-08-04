Tennessee football held day four of fall camp on Sunday morning. Today, my notebook from the open periods is free. If you want access to the notebooks throughout the rest of fall camp, become a member today for access to our exclusive content! ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

- Shells again (shoulder pads but no thigh or knee pads) - No knee brace for Nathan Leacock for the second-straight practice - Javontez Spraggins in attendance for second-straight practice - Bru McCoy went through everything against air, didn't look limited in that regard - Mike Matthews still sitting out with no helmet - Cameron Seldon, Tommy Winton III in red jerseys - John Campbell Jr., Dont’e Thornton, Andrej Karic, Kaleb Webb were dressed but limited

OL and DL one-on-one work

- Cooper Mays with a really nice rep on Elijah Simmons - Rob Ayers all over Simmons afterward - Lance Heard and James Pearce Jr. head-to-head, Heard stuck with him but it looked like a hold probably could've been called - Caleb Herring won a rep against Jesse Perry, quickly shed the block

Interesting drill with the LB, TE, RB

- Trash cans set up with some kneeled coaches to simulate the line - Josh Heupel, Tim Banks, Alec Abeln and Wililam Inge were helping - TEs would stay back to pick up a rusher and RB would release on a route guarded by a LB - DeSean Bishop had the best rep, drove past Jalen Smith for about five more yards, DeRail Sims was hyped

QB work with WR and TE