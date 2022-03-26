Now comfortable in scheme, UT's defense must get better
As spring practice begins, there’s a different kind of vibe on Rocky Top compared to a year ago.
Last spring, Josh Heupel was fresh on the job. Some assistant coaches were just weeks into their new offices – hardly any had found permanent homes. The team didn’t know the coaches, some top-tier players darted to the portal and, oh yeah, the program was the laughingstock of college football.
But that’s in the past as there’s now stability in the program.
“The difference in year one and year two is light years different,” Heupel said Tuesday on the opening day of spring practice. “There is so much familiarity and understanding in what we are doing, coaches and players alike."
Tuesday was the official start of year two in the Heupel system – at least on the field. The offense knows the scheme, knows the pace-of-play and understands what they’re capable of when executing efficiently.
"For us, with almost all of our staff back, old and young staff familiarity, you are able to reflect and grow on those things,” the head coach said. “A lot of understanding of who we are, how we are going to function, and how we want to operate. The kids are able to focus on the details of what we are asking them to do and the coaching staff is in sync and on the same page and should help propel us to a great amount of growth here.”
The offense is expected to continue its progression. As for the defense, well, it needs to take a big step. And though no team is exactly the same, the expectations are – and it helps when you return players who know them and understand them this go-around.
“I think the thing that is easier, is you have guys that can preach the gospel for you,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said of his veterans. “Last year it was just the coaches trying to teach here is what our expectations are. Now, as we are doing it again, you have guys explaining right with us, right in line. The standard has not changed and we are excited about it”
One of those players expected to lead the way in 2022 is talented pass-rusher Byron Young. His path to Tennessee is an incredible story to begin with and how he acclimated to life in the Southeastern Conference was nothing short of impressive.
A year into the system, Young can now shift is focus on bettering himself in hopes of increasing his productivity on the field. The defense could certainly use it.
"Last season, it was kind of like a startup. I felt like I played pretty hard, but I don't think I played smart,” Young said following Thursday’s practice. “This year I need to work more on my technique and watching what I do. Everything doesn't have to be hard - play smart not hard.
“This year I'm going to try to play smarter and hustle, do the same thing I did, but play smarter. Don't try to rush everything. The fastest way is not always the best way."
Tennessee knows what it has in Young on the edge. It knows what it has in other veteran players as well. For the defense to take the step it needs, it must figure out what it has in terms of depth. Inexperienced guys like Christian Charles, Donieko Slaughter and Tomarrion McDonald are being put to the test this spring with much of the defensive backfield out of commission.
And that’s OK, according to Banks.
"I think the hardest thing about last season was we didn't have any reference,” the coordinator said. “You can try and look at the tape, but I just didn't. We wanted to judge these guys on their own merit.
“Now, the guys that are out, we know who they are. We had the chance to work with them, whether it was the spring and the fall. We know what we have waiting. This is just an opportunity to coach the guys that we have got right now. it's just probably a better opportunity for some of these younger DBs to get a chance to play at some different positions and get some reps that maybe they otherwise wouldn't have gotten."
Football is football at the end of the day – you either make the play or you don’t. But there’s something to being comfortable in your own shoes. The returning players know how the practice schedule is laid out, they know the expectations of their position coaches and have witnessed some rewards to their labors.
Now it’s time to pick it up a notch for that unit. If Tennessee is set to accomplish its goals set forth for the 2022 season, the defense must get better. This spring will play a large role in if that comes to fruition.