Now comfortable in scheme, UT's defense must get better

As spring practice begins, there’s a different kind of vibe on Rocky Top compared to a year ago.

Last spring, Josh Heupel was fresh on the job. Some assistant coaches were just weeks into their new offices – hardly any had found permanent homes. The team didn’t know the coaches, some top-tier players darted to the portal and, oh yeah, the program was the laughingstock of college football.

But that’s in the past as there’s now stability in the program.

“The difference in year one and year two is light years different,” Heupel said Tuesday on the opening day of spring practice. “There is so much familiarity and understanding in what we are doing, coaches and players alike."

Tuesday was the official start of year two in the Heupel system – at least on the field. The offense knows the scheme, knows the pace-of-play and understands what they’re capable of when executing efficiently.

"For us, with almost all of our staff back, old and young staff familiarity, you are able to reflect and grow on those things,” the head coach said. “A lot of understanding of who we are, how we are going to function, and how we want to operate. The kids are able to focus on the details of what we are asking them to do and the coaching staff is in sync and on the same page and should help propel us to a great amount of growth here.”

The offense is expected to continue its progression. As for the defense, well, it needs to take a big step. And though no team is exactly the same, the expectations are – and it helps when you return players who know them and understand them this go-around.

“I think the thing that is easier, is you have guys that can preach the gospel for you,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said of his veterans. “Last year it was just the coaches trying to teach here is what our expectations are. Now, as we are doing it again, you have guys explaining right with us, right in line. The standard has not changed and we are excited about it”