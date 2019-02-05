Murfreesboro Oakland standout De'Arre McDonald has been a quick riser in the class of 2020. He continues to add more and more offers and recently took a visit to Virginia Tech. On his way home from Blacksburg was an impromptu drop-in on Rocky Top.

"Coach (Terry) Fair wanted me to come look at everything," McDonald said. "I felt like it was smart to swing by and see them. Just get a chance to visit with the coaches and see what they have."

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, McDonald showcases the length and athleticism necessary to play at a high level in the secondary. That's something the Tennessee staff likes about him.

"They like my versatility," McDonald said. "They like that I can play all over the secondary. I could play corner and safety. They like my length."

McDonald has taken a liking to Fair as the two have started to build a relationship.

"He's a straight forward dude," McDonald said. "He says they have been keeping a close eye on me. They haven't offered me yet, but I think they want to see me this spring."

The versatility and length that McDonald possesses played a big role in Oakland's state championship season in 2018.

"De'Arre is a phenomenal athlete who has tremendous length," Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said. "He's going to be an immediate impact guy for someone on Saturday's. He's got tremendous ball skills. If the ball is in the air, he treats it like it's his."