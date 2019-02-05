Oakland corner De'Arre McDonald one to watch in 2020
Murfreesboro Oakland standout De'Arre McDonald has been a quick riser in the class of 2020. He continues to add more and more offers and recently took a visit to Virginia Tech. On his way home from Blacksburg was an impromptu drop-in on Rocky Top.
"Coach (Terry) Fair wanted me to come look at everything," McDonald said. "I felt like it was smart to swing by and see them. Just get a chance to visit with the coaches and see what they have."
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, McDonald showcases the length and athleticism necessary to play at a high level in the secondary. That's something the Tennessee staff likes about him.
"They like my versatility," McDonald said. "They like that I can play all over the secondary. I could play corner and safety. They like my length."
McDonald has taken a liking to Fair as the two have started to build a relationship.
"He's a straight forward dude," McDonald said. "He says they have been keeping a close eye on me. They haven't offered me yet, but I think they want to see me this spring."
The versatility and length that McDonald possesses played a big role in Oakland's state championship season in 2018.
"De'Arre is a phenomenal athlete who has tremendous length," Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said. "He's going to be an immediate impact guy for someone on Saturday's. He's got tremendous ball skills. If the ball is in the air, he treats it like it's his."
McDonald knows that getting an offer from the Vols would be a game-changer. He has always had interest in the home-state squad and sees the love that surrounds Big Orange Country.
"The number one thing is it's close to home," McDonald said. "There will be a lot of support there. Just talking to coach and being able to help anywhere in the secondary. It's like a family there. Anything like that is amazing. It's like that at Oakland. The fanbase is also amazing."
McDonald has been teammates with several prospects have have signed to play in big-time college programs including South Carolina signee Joseph Anderson and Oklahoma signee Woodi Washington. Those resources are very valuable to him as he starts the process.
"They have just told me to stay humble and not let the offers go to your head," McDonald said. "They have really helped me in that regard because a few months ago I didn't have as many offers and they told me to stay patient and now I'm getting more attention and they are telling me to stay grounded."
And as he sorts through things, he'll be looking for a place that feels like his current home as a Patriot.
"I'm looking for the same type feeling that I have here at Oakland," McDonald said. "We all fight for each other and work for each other here. I want a school that feels like home."
Rivals ranks McDonald as a 4-star cornerback in the class of 2020.