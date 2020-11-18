Offense looking for consistency coming off bye
For the second straight game Tennessee will hit the road off of an open date looking to snap a losing streak. That streak now stands at four and they’ll be looking to break it against an Auburn tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news