Offense starts hot, stays hot
It wasn’t an SEC defense that Tennessee beat up on tonight, but the level of efficiency and execution that the Vols’ offense showed was impressive regardless of the competition. Tennessee scored to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news