Offensive staff sees a lot in wideout Noah Rogers
When Tennessee offered 2023 wide receiver Noah Rogers back in the spring, the Rivals Top-200 prospect didn’t know a lot about the Volunteers.
And though he’s still learning, he got a good handle on what this fanbase and program is all about while on hand for the Ole Miss game last month.
“The offense is fast-paced and likes moving the football. I liked how they air it out,” the Rolesville, N.C. native told Volquest. “It was a real good atmosphere – really, it was electric. Half of the stadium was out to see the Vol Walk and to congratulate the recruits and show their appreciation.
“I loved the light show and the fun things they were doing throughout the game. They have a real big fan base and a crafty offense. It’s a good program.”
Jerry Mack is leading the recruiting pitch for the four-star, but Rogers talks with pretty much the entire offensive staff routinely – including head coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
“It’s been going really well,” the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder said. “They talk to me a lot and we have been building a pretty good relationship.”
Tennessee likes the length of Rogers and how he can be used in different ways. He’s been clocked at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and is used heavily in the return game – both on punts and kickoffs.
“They say I’m a good receiver and a piece they could use in the future,” Rogers said. “I’m an outside guy, but I’m fast. They can use me in a number of ways because of my size and abilities.
“I’m a guy who can make plays when needed. I’m definitely a wide receiver who can do more than the normal guy at my position. I can contribute to the team a lot on and off the field.”
Rolesville is 6-5 on the season and is coming off a victory in the first-round of the playoffs. The Tennessee target boasts a total of 18 touchdowns on the season – though some have come on the ground via jet sweeps and reverses. Rogers has also returned one punt and one kickoff back for a touchdown in 2021.
“They like to throw the ball,” the four-star said of Tennessee. “I’m enjoying learning more about the program. I know they have had a lot of good quarterbacks and players come through. It’s a big program and it’s big boy football in the SEC. They are about all of that.”
Rogers has offers from 22 schools and intends on cutting that list down to 12 in the next few weeks with Tennessee making the field. The wideout has traveled all over the place this fall, making stops at North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina and Penn State, along with Knoxville for the Ole Miss game.
The 179th-rated prospect in the 2023 class also plans to be back in town for either the South Alabama or Vanderbilt game. Rogers is the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.