Offensive staff sees a lot in wideout Noah Rogers

When Tennessee offered 2023 wide receiver Noah Rogers back in the spring, the Rivals Top-200 prospect didn’t know a lot about the Volunteers.

And though he’s still learning, he got a good handle on what this fanbase and program is all about while on hand for the Ole Miss game last month.

“The offense is fast-paced and likes moving the football. I liked how they air it out,” the Rolesville, N.C. native told Volquest. “It was a real good atmosphere – really, it was electric. Half of the stadium was out to see the Vol Walk and to congratulate the recruits and show their appreciation.

“I loved the light show and the fun things they were doing throughout the game. They have a real big fan base and a crafty offense. It’s a good program.”

Jerry Mack is leading the recruiting pitch for the four-star, but Rogers talks with pretty much the entire offensive staff routinely – including head coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

“It’s been going really well,” the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder said. “They talk to me a lot and we have been building a pretty good relationship.”

Tennessee likes the length of Rogers and how he can be used in different ways. He’s been clocked at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and is used heavily in the return game – both on punts and kickoffs.

“They say I’m a good receiver and a piece they could use in the future,” Rogers said. “I’m an outside guy, but I’m fast. They can use me in a number of ways because of my size and abilities.

“I’m a guy who can make plays when needed. I’m definitely a wide receiver who can do more than the normal guy at my position. I can contribute to the team a lot on and off the field.”