VolQuest - Offer from Vols "just different" for in-state lineman

2023 offensive lineman Luke Brown was headed to church when his high school coach instructed him to call Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Waiting on the other end of the phone call with Burns was an offer from the Vols.

“I was just in a complete state of shock,” Brown told Volquest. “It was a really good feeling, especially when he said he was offering me. Growing up around Tennessee people, a Tennessee household, it’s just different.”

Tennessee is one of several schools Brown is hearing from early on in his recruitment. In addition to the Vols, the rising-junior is hearing from Vanderbilt and Florida State frequently. Brown has also received offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Memphis.

The Paris, Tennessee native is coming off a strong sophomore season that saw his Henry County Patriots finish 11-3 and miss out on playing for a state championship. Brown dealt with a minor knee injury throughout the season.

Now that Brown has received an offer from the team he grew up rooting for, he’s focused on building relationships with Tennessee's new coaching staff. For now, Burns is the one that Brown has communicated the most with.

“Every coach I’ve talked to has been a good guy,” Brown said. “I like all of them. I feel like all of them bring something to the table, especially Coach Burns. He’s a really good guy. Seems to care about people he recruits and wants to get to know them, which is a good thing.”