Ohio State AD Ross Bjork warns against Vols fans buying up playoff tickets

Tennessee fans rallied on social media to buy up as many tickets as possible for the College Football Playoff first round game between the Vols and Ohio State next week.

Buckeyes’ athletic director Ross Bjork has taken notice.

During a radio hit on The Fan’s Morning Juice on 97.1 in Columbus on Thursday, Bjork told Ohio State fans not to sell their tickets, citing concerns that Tennessee fans will travel well and take away from the Buckeyes’ first round homefield advantage.

"Don’t sell your tickets," Bjork said. “Tennessee fans, they’re rabid fans. They are going to invade The Shoe. So let’s make sure we don’t have as much orange in there as people think.”

Ohio Stadium, Ohio State’s storied football cathedral, has a capacity of 102,780, more than 800 more seats than Neyland Stadium holds.

Tennessee was allotted 3,500 tickets when they went on sale earlier this week.

Vols fans have been determined to bring a large orange-clad contention north to Columbus for the program’s first-ever playoff game, spreading the word on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to purchase more than the allotted amount wherever they can find them.

Nine-seed Tennessee (10-2) will play 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) in the second meeting ever between the two teams and the first since the 1996 Citrus Bowl.

The winner will play 1-seed Oregon (13-0) in the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinal game on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Buckeyes are a 6.5-point home favorite over the Vols.