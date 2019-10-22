Tennessee commitment Javontez Spraggins still 'solid' on Vols
Tennessee has played 21 true freshmen thus far into the 2019 campaign. The offense sports three starters– including quarterback Brian Maurer.
But it’s freshman offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris who catch the attention of Javontez Spraggins.
“I love how they have brought in those young guys and given them an opportunity,” Spraggins said. “As an offensive lineman, you’ve got to be nasty to play the position. It’s not really easy, but they are both physical beasts.”
Spraggins is a three-star offensive lineman out of East St. Louis, IL. He has over 10 offers on the table but committed to Tennessee this past June after picking up an offer following a camp workout.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound center looks forward to an opportunity to compete – just like Wright and Morris – and maybe find his way onto the field early on as a freshman in 2020.
“It was instant. It happened really quick,” Spraggins said of his vow to the Vols. “I called my mom real quick and then talked to my dad. They told me to go ahead and do it if I was sure. It’s just a beautiful place and a great place to mature over the next four years.”
Programs are still hot on the heels of the interior offensive linemen. Missouri still reaches out, as well as a few other Power 5 schools – especially with the way the Volunteers began their season. Spraggins took note of the season-opening loss to Georgia State, the heartbreaking finish with BYU and the lopsided affairs with Florida and Georgia.
But the soon-to-be Vol has also taken note on how the team has responded since with growth and progression each week.
“When you start out losing, sometimes it’s hard to get back on track to be the team you want to be. I like how they took those losses and did what they needed to do. Now it’s a rebuilding process and you’re seeing all those freshmen out here.
“I really appreciate it from that standpoint because I know young guys can step up and make the adjustments to help the team win.”
Spraggins said he still is in contact with other programs from time-to-time and he sometimes has a feeling in the back of his mind of what it could be like at another school. But overall, the Tennessee commit said he’s all Vol.
“I’m Tennessee solid right now. I’m very stuck on Tennessee and those other schools know it.”
The East St. Louis High School standout hasn’t taken any official visits this football season but wants to get back to Rocky Top at some point. The center’s primary focus right now is on his senior season as the Flyers are currently undefeated.
Spraggins will most likely play an interior role on the Volunteers offensive line – either at center or guard – despite seeing some time as a three-technique during big-time defensive situations throughout his high school campaigns.
“I’ve been playing there for four years. The way those guys set me up – it’s like a trickledown effect in terms of leadership. It’s not easy playing football at East St. Louis High School because practices are so hard. When I get into the games, it’s actually easier.”
Spraggins is one of 14 known commits of the 2020 class for Tennessee and has already begun building relationships with fellow offensive linemen Cooper Mays and James Robinson who are also a part of the class.
The trio sees what Morris and Wright are doing this year and are eager to start their own path.
“We have a group chat going on right now. I talked to James back in the summer a lot and Cooper a little bit.”
Versatility is a part of Spraggins game right now and something he prides himself on.
Whether its run, pass, RPO or play-action, the offensive lineman believes he excels in all well right now. Holding on to blocks following initial contact is one area of his game he’s striving to find more consistency in.
“I do that eight times out of ten, but it needs to be ten times out of ten every single time. We will be a young team when I get there and I’m trying to start and mature fast. It might be a slow process, but I’m willing to be a part of that.”
Spraggins and the rest of the Flyers will hit the field again in search of win No. 9 of the season on Friday at Naperville Central.