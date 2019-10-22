Tennessee has played 21 true freshmen thus far into the 2019 campaign. The offense sports three starters– including quarterback Brian Maurer.



But it’s freshman offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Wanya Morris who catch the attention of Javontez Spraggins.

“I love how they have brought in those young guys and given them an opportunity,” Spraggins said. “As an offensive lineman, you’ve got to be nasty to play the position. It’s not really easy, but they are both physical beasts.”

Spraggins is a three-star offensive lineman out of East St. Louis, IL. He has over 10 offers on the table but committed to Tennessee this past June after picking up an offer following a camp workout.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound center looks forward to an opportunity to compete – just like Wright and Morris – and maybe find his way onto the field early on as a freshman in 2020.

“It was instant. It happened really quick,” Spraggins said of his vow to the Vols. “I called my mom real quick and then talked to my dad. They told me to go ahead and do it if I was sure. It’s just a beautiful place and a great place to mature over the next four years.”

Programs are still hot on the heels of the interior offensive linemen. Missouri still reaches out, as well as a few other Power 5 schools – especially with the way the Volunteers began their season. Spraggins took note of the season-opening loss to Georgia State, the heartbreaking finish with BYU and the lopsided affairs with Florida and Georgia.

But the soon-to-be Vol has also taken note on how the team has responded since with growth and progression each week.