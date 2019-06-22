Tennessee’s quest for pass rush help in the 2020 class saw a relatively new name visit for two days this weekend.

Peach State product Romello Height out of Dublin (Ga.) attended the cookout on Friday and then watched camp on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker picked up his Tennessee offer at the end of April.

“The visit has been very smooth. The campus is nice. I like the way the coaches coach, interact with the players,” Height said of his first look at Tennessee.

“It’s so nice here. I like facilities. The dorms right next to the facility.”

Height holds more than 20 offers, but Tennessee just recently joined the conversation. Miami and Georgia Tech are both top schools for the 3-star ‘backer, with Kentucky recently making a move as well after a strong official visit.

Height said he really enjoyed the “relaxed atmosphere” on his first look at Tennessee, noting he had a lot of fun during the “scavenger hunt and 3-point contest” at the cookout. He also had a chance to tour the campus and sit down for a 1-on-1 conversation with linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer.

“They like that I’m quick. I have good length,” he said.

“I can get to the quarterback. Easy.”

For Height, the weekend visit was about seeing where he stands on the Vols’ board. Thus far, communication has been fairly limited, but he expects contact to pickup heading into the dead period.

“Coach Friend ain’t my position coach but we text a lot. When we talk we talk. It ain’t consistent but I think it should be consistent. It will be now,” Height explained.

“I got to talk to coach (Pruitt). I want more contact with him, too. We had good talk today. I just want to build a bond with all the coaches. Talk to them more.”

Height has three official visits left, and Tennessee is now in the conversation for the one of the final three trips. He will visit Auburn unofficially after the dead period in July and then take some trips in September. Florida, USC, Vandy, Tennessee and Virginia are all in the mix for one.

“I got to take three more. That’s why I’m making the rounds,” he said.

“I want to make my decision on my Dad’s birthday in September (21st). If I don’t make it then it’ll be on signing day in December.”