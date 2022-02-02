Olivier Nkamhoua looking to build his identity for the Vols

Olivier Nkamhoua scored 15 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee past Texas A&M 90-80 on Tuesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena.

The junior forward did so on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while making one of his two three-point attempts. Nkamhoua also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Four of his rebounds were on the offensive glass.

It was Nkamhoua’s most productive performance on both ends of the floor in quite some time. Possibly of his career.

What led to Nkamhoua’s first double-digit scoring game in nearly a month? A conversation with assistant coach Michael Schwartz.

“I had a conversation with Coach Schwartz before we started and he told me that you have to start building your identity and focusing on those certain things,” Nkamhoua said following the win. “Our offense has to understand that you want to shoot those open shots when they come to you but we also want you to be one of our physical players rebounding, guarding all around.

“Every game, I try to figure it out, try to get better at it, try to find where my niche is and try to help my team in every way I can. Today, I got some shots and you know, I took my shots.”

What exactly is the identity that Nkamhoua is trying to build? One that is similar to teammate and fellow junior Josiah-Jordan James.

“I want to follow Josiah’s footsteps to be honest,” Nkamhoua said. “I want to be that swiss army knife type of guy where I do a little bit of everything and I bring some physically to the team.”