The Vols’ senior forward, who entered the transfer portal on March 30, withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday’s deadline according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Olivier Nkamhoua will likely play college basketball next season. He won’t be playing at Tennessee .

According to Givony, the 6-foot-9 Nkamhoua has a lot of options.

Among the team’s interested in his services are Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan, Baylor and West Virginia.

Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field per game last season.

He started all of Tennessee’s 36 games.

Nkamhoua is one of four Tennessee players that entered the NBA Draft process. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James announced he would return for a fifth season on Wednesday while freshman forward Julian Phillips will remain in the draft.

Senior forward Uros Plavsic entered the draft last month and announced he would not return to Tennessee for another season of eligibility last week.