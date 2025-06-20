Tennessee football welcoming LB commit for official visit this weekend

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The UT commit out of Pike Road, Alabama, has been in the boat since November 8, 2024.

As the Vols look to seal the deal on some top uncommitted prospects in town, they'll get the help of three-star linebacker Braylon Outlaw .

Tennessee football is hosting one of its 2026 commits for an official visit this weekend.

Since committing, Outlaw has consistently made his way to campus.

This included visits for 865 Live on May 24 and Jan. 19 of 2025, as well as Dec. 14 of 2024. Prior to his commitment, he visited UT on Oct. 19, 2024, to see the Vols beat Alabama in Neyland Stadium.

He has also been visited at his high school by Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks on May 8 to check in on the commit.

Outlaw picked the Vols over a long list of offers. This included Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina and West Virginia.

It's been the Rebels and Lane Kiffin who have reportedly been the most constant team in Outlaw's ear throughout the off-season. Josh Heupel and company have seemingly warned off the threat, though.

Despite the outside pushes, Outlaw publicly announced his recruitment was shut down on June 5 and he wasn't going to hear any other pitches.

He is one of nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 33 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat alongside Outlaw are edge rusher CJ Edwards and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.