On Deck: Looking ahead to Tennessee's 2022 outfield

Tennessee’s historic 2021 season has come to an end.

The Vols won 50 games for just the third time in the program's history and for the first time since 1995 on their way to their first College World Series appearance since 2005.

42 wins in the regular season and 20 wins during conference play were the most since 1995. The Volunteers also played in the SEC Tournament title game for the first time since 1984 as they earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tony Vitello will have to replace quite a bit from this year’s squad, but one group that should remain mostly intact is his outfield. Here’s a look at who is expected back, who has a decision to make and what additions could be made to the group.

Moving On

Well... nobody is as of right now.

Evan Russell is the lone senior outfielder on the roster, but the Lexington, Tennessee native can return for an extra season if he chooses because of the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Russell feels like the John Fulkerson of the baseball team. A guy who loves the Vols as much as anyone and still has more to give to Tennessee. He's not currently at the top of draft boards and could improve his stock with another year on Rocky Top.

Tennessee's starting left fielder finished third on the team with 14 home runs and was fifth in RBIs with 43. Russell did struggle at times, however, as he hit .238 on the season, struck out 62 times and grounded into a team-high seven double plays.

Russell sounded like he was strongly considering returning for an extra year during his final press conference of the season in Omaha. If he does choose to return, the Vols will have four capable starters for just three outfield spots.