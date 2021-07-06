On Deck: Looking ahead to Tennessee's 2022 outfield
Tennessee’s historic 2021 season has come to an end.
The Vols won 50 games for just the third time in the program's history and for the first time since 1995 on their way to their first College World Series appearance since 2005.
42 wins in the regular season and 20 wins during conference play were the most since 1995. The Volunteers also played in the SEC Tournament title game for the first time since 1984 as they earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Tony Vitello will have to replace quite a bit from this year’s squad, but one group that should remain mostly intact is his outfield. Here’s a look at who is expected back, who has a decision to make and what additions could be made to the group.
Moving On
Well... nobody is as of right now.
Evan Russell is the lone senior outfielder on the roster, but the Lexington, Tennessee native can return for an extra season if he chooses because of the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Russell feels like the John Fulkerson of the baseball team. A guy who loves the Vols as much as anyone and still has more to give to Tennessee. He's not currently at the top of draft boards and could improve his stock with another year on Rocky Top.
Tennessee's starting left fielder finished third on the team with 14 home runs and was fifth in RBIs with 43. Russell did struggle at times, however, as he hit .238 on the season, struck out 62 times and grounded into a team-high seven double plays.
Russell sounded like he was strongly considering returning for an extra year during his final press conference of the season in Omaha. If he does choose to return, the Vols will have four capable starters for just three outfield spots.
Expected Back
Everybody.
All of Tennessee's outfielders from a year ago are slated to return, if Russell elects to play another year. Which if Russell does, it'll create an interesting dynamic.
Drew Gilbert is going to be UT's starting centerfielder next year. And Jordan Beck is going to be the starting right fielder. It gets interesting in left, however, despite a potential return for Russell because soon-to-be sophomore Kyle Booker isn't going to spend another season watching from the dugout.
The coaching staff is extremely high on Booker and he showed why throughout the season despite playing sparingly. Booker was 2-for-3 against National Player of the Year Kevin Kopps and hit .310 in 58 at-bats. The Memphis native also slugged a home run, five doubles, drove in 10 runs and scored 16 runs.
So if Russell returns, where does Booker slide in? With the graduation of Pete Derkay, Russell could slide in to the designated hitter spot, allowing Booker to play left field. What's interesting, though, is that Russell has proven to be more consistent defensively than offensively, so maybe the staff elects to go with Russell in left and Booker at DH.
Regardless, you can expect Booker to be in the lineup next season and be a key contributor.
Speaking of Gilbert and Beck, you can expect the two rising juniors to be the heart of the lineup for the Vols next season in what should be their final year in Knoxville before becoming high draft picks in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Tennessee could lose up to seven of its nine starters in the lineup if Russell decides to move on, leaving Gilbert and Beck as the only two holdovers from this year's team. Gilbert hit fourth for the majority of the season, while Beck hit in the bottom third, respectively.
Vitello will need both to be more consistent if they're going to truly be the heart of the lineup. Beck tied for the team-lead in homers (15) and led the way with 64 RBIs. Gilbert slugged 10 homers and finished second on the team in RBIs with 62.
Both were very productive and clutch throughout the season, particularly Gilbert. The next step is being as productive while being at the top of the other team's scouting report.
Beck and Gilbert each have all the talent in the world and should be two of the SEC's best players next season.
Other returning players include Christian Scott, Hunter Ensley and Jared Dickey.
Scott is the most notable of the three. The Clarksville, Tennessee native will be a senior next season and has yet to crack the starting rotation in his three years on campus. Scott is a solid player, but has had the unfortunate luck of playing behind Gilbert, Beck, Zach Daniels, Jay Charleston and Justin Ammons.
Scott hit .286 and drove in five runs this season. The offseason is critical for Scott in regards to beating out Booker for the fourth outfielder spot.
Ensley and Dickey were both true freshmen this season. Ensley appeared in one game, while Dickey did not make an appearance, as both redshirted.
Reed Metz was a true freshman from Missouri and did not appear in any games. He has since moved on from the program.
Potential Additions
Kavares Tears and Cross Jumper are the only two outfielders currently expected to join the Vols this offseason.
Tears signed with the Vols out of Columbia Academy in Lewisburg, Tennessee. As a senior this past spring, the 6-foot, 200-pounder hit .446 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and 52 RBIs. The projected corner outfield was named a finalist for Mr. Baseball.
Tears also pitches and had a strong senior campaign. He finished 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 43.1 innings. He picked up 88 strikeouts, only gave up 18 hits and held opponents to a .121 batting average against him.
The lefty is rated a nine by Perfect Game. According to PG's Player Rating System, a nine is a player that projects as a 'potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect.'
As for Jumper, the incoming freshman signed with the Vols out of Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The outfielder can drive the ball to all fields with power and can also pitch. Jumper was named All-State as a senior.