On eve of College Football Playoff rankings, Vols focused on finish

If Josh Heupel and his Tennessee players are thinking about the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they're doing a good job of acting disinterested.

The No. 7 Vols will be included in the top 12 when the rankings debut at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Their resume to date includes one loss at Arkansas and wins over Alabama and Florida. Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC) won its third-straight game against Kentucky last week--the same Saturday that several one or two loss teams vying for a playoff spot were defeated.

That is good for the Vols' aspirations, but a little more than 24 hours out, Heupel didn't have much to say about it.

"Playoff rankings at this point don't matter. You don't have control over it," Heupel said on Monday. "What you have control over is your preparation and how you play. And ultimately, that determines where you're at or where you're not at. For this football team understanding that we got to continue to grow and get better and control those things that we're in control of. This team's got to continue to get better. It will be out on Tuesday night.

"You remember what the first rankings were last year? I don't either. So it doesn't matter. What they remember is where you finish here as November wraps up."

Tennessee's preparation right now is for Mississippi State (2-7, 0-5). The Vols host the struggling Bulldogs on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), looking to improve their offense before going on the road to No. 2 Georgia in a game that could potentially decide both a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the playoff.

As of now, Tennessee is firmly in the postseason picture. Its lone defeat at Arkansas was more than a month ago and the Vols have managed to overcome some deficiencies to remain in the playoff race.

The biggest among those issues have been slow starts on offense. Tennessee has scored just seven first half points in its last four games, enough to cost it a loss that leaves it with a thin margin for error.