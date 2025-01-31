On heels of historic season, Tennessee baseball shifts focus to 2025

The celebration lasted about a month.

Once fall arrived, the returning heroes of Tennessee’s first-ever College World Series title put that historic run in the rear view and started working towards making another.

There are reminders just about everywhere in Knoxville. T-shirts still fill shops and the backs of cars display stickers. In a few weeks, Lindsey Nelson Stadium will display a new banner.

But inside the Vols’ baseball facilities, the national championship isn’t even talked about.

"You can't sit on last year's team when you've got a bunch of hungry guys coming in," senior outfielder Hunter Ensley said. "It can be tough to turn the page, but you don't really get a whole lot of time sit on that because it's only a month and then right back to work. For us, it's getting to know the new guys well and start competing with them."

Tennessee has plenty of new faces, eager to be a part of the virtually overnight college baseball power that Tony Vitello has built now heading into his eighth season. Ensley is among a handful of returners that contributed heavily to the Vols' success a year ago.

In fact, Tennessee may not have a championship with prospects of another if it wasn't for Ensley, whose ninth inning gamble in the CWS final against Texas A&M provided the game-winning run.

Ensley made a plethora of plays over those two weeks in Omaha. He abandoned any concern from himself when he crashed into the wall for a run-stealing catch in one game, then played through a hurt hamstring the rest of the CWS because of it.

He wasn't the only hero. Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling, Kavares Tears, Zander Sechrist, Drew Beam and Aaron Combs to name a few each had their moments, but all are gone, leaving Ensley as one of the unquestioned leaders of the Vols' upcoming 2025 campaign.

"I haven't really changed anything about myself," Ensley said. "There's a great group and corps of guys that are really helping me with the leadership stuff. I don't really take that stuff too far because I feel like if I show up everyday and get to work, I think that's kind of leading in itself. If you have a group of guys doing that day in and day out, I think that's a good example for the guys coming in."