LEXINGTON, Ky. — Josh Palmer couldn’t watch.

Tennessee’s junior receiver, who’d come up with the go-ahead touchdown on a phenomenal toe-tapping catch more than a quarter earlier, had to keep his eyes shut as Kentucky marched toward the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown.

Despite all the mistakes, all the missed assignments, a blocked punt, another quarterback shuffle, dumb penalties and an inexplicable fumble in the fourth quarter, the Vols held a 17-13 lead with just under eight minutes remaining in Kroger Field.

But the Vols couldn’t get a stop. They couldn’t get off the field.

The clock slowly began to drain down as the ‘Cats plodded their way toward the end zone. Seven minutes turned to five, which turned to three and then inside two.

In a game full of paper cuts courtesy of speed option runs and split-zone, the Vols looked like they’d finally succumb to Kentucky’s methodical triple option offense spearheaded by receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden.

Facing 3rd-and-goal from the 1, Kentucky needed a single yard to get in the end zone and deliver a gut-punch to Tennessee.

“My eyes were closed. I couldn’t watch,” Palmer said.

“I was just hoping we were the ones screaming at the end. Then I heard the (roar) from our sideline and crowd, opened my eyes and raced to the field and asked who made the tackle?”

Answer: Daniel Bituli and Ja’Quain Blakely, the unsung-est of unsung heroes.

The Wildcats rolled up 329 rushing yards on a chilly Saturday night at home, but they were stopped on three fourth downs in the second half — and none was bigger than the Bituli-Blakely-Bowden crunch on a short option to the right.

In a game where Tennessee’s defense routinely didn’t read its keys, the Vols knew what plays were coming on third and fourth down. Freshman linebacker Henry To’oto’o stoned Chris Rodriguez for a 1-yard loss on third down and then Bituli and Blakely corralled Bowden to win the game, with an assist from safety Nigel Warrior, who correctly took away the option pitch.

“I mean, we knew they weren’t going to throw it,” Jeremy Pruitt said.

“We thought they’d give it to their best player. … We stopped him.”

The stop ignited a raucous sideline celebration for the Vols, with the jubilation continuing after Jarrett Guarantano’s naked boot-leg run for a first down to seal the game.

As postgame interviews were set to take place in a small room deep in the bowels of Kroger Field, thick, white concrete walls couldn’t mask the joy emanating from Tennessee’s locker room.

“It just feels so good, man,” Bituli said.

Especially after how the game started.