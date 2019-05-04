ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Led by head coach Eddie Woods, Cane Ridge returns a loaded team that went 11-1 a year ago and lost in the state title game back in 2017.

The Ravens have a trio of prospects with Tennessee offers, including 2021 wideout Quenton Barnes.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receivers holds more than a dozen scholarships, with Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Duke among those in the mix. Barnes visited Knoxville last fall to attend the Missouri game, and the rising junior already has an early interest in the Vols — for multiple reasons.

“We’ve been in contact a lot. I like the campus. I really like going up there,” Barnes said.

“And I I’m just looking at places around Tennessee right now. I don’t want to go too far out. I like places around the state. I want to stay closer to home."

Tennessee wideouts coach Tee Martin stopped by Cane Ridge last week to offer one of Barnes’ teammates and talk to coach Woods about the explosive receiver. The Vols like his skill-set in Jim Chaney’s offense, and notably, it’s not just Barnes’ ability to make plays with the ball in his hands that have them intrigued.

Barnes, who recorded 32 receptions for 582 yards and four scores as a sophomore, said one of his best attributes is actually his willingness and dedication to blocking on the perimeter.

“If I need to make plays, I can make plays for you,” he said, “but I really like blocking. That’s my thing.”

Woods backed up that statement, saying, “He’s very explosive. He runs routes with conviction. He attacks the ball well but he blocks with such intensity.

“He’s one of the best blockers we’ve got, and I’m including our lineman, too.”

Barnes hopes to make up to Tennessee this summer, but for now he’s concentrating on his junior season. At the early onset of spring practice, Woods has already seen growth in the 2021 standout.

"He’s gotten better a being smarter, how to setup routes. He’s really picked up how to play the receiver this year,” the coach said.

“It’s really going to play dividends this year.”