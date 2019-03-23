Volunteer State signal-caller Neyland Jean is riding high after picking up his first offer a couple of weeks back. The news came from Lane Kiffin and FAU and the newest member of Chattanooga Baylor School is happy to see movement in his recruitment.

"My freshman year I relied more on my legs because my throwing motion had a kink in it," Jean said. "I was pushing the ball and I wasn't ready. I started working with Quarterback Country in Nashville. Now my main focus is my body. I've changed how I eat. I was 223 in season and now I'm about 205. I feel strong and more athletic."

Jean arrived at Baylor back in December and went straight to work with his new team. He has enjoyed getting to know the staff and his new teammates. He's already learning new things that he feels like can help make him a more complete player.

"Reading coverages and breaking down coverages is something I've been working on since I got to Baylor," Jean said. "I think that will take me to another level. Being able to come up to the line and knowing what I see and how to attack defenses."

Jean started his high school career at Lincoln County, and due to an offensive philosophy that didn't fit his skill set, he found his way to Franklin County last season. Things didn't jive at Franklin County and that's where the move to Baylor comes in.

"I'm so happy here," Jean said. "It's the happiest I've been. I just knew that Franklin County wasn't for me. I just felt like Baylor gives me more opportunities."