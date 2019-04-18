Madison, Alabama athlete Tony Mitchell is yet to even reach high school, but that hasn't stopped schools from recognizing his talent. He currently sits with six offers including schools from both the SEC and ACC.

"It's really a blessing," Mitchell said. "Me being just in the 8th grade, most kids don't get this kind of attention. It just motivates me to work hard to be the best at the next level."

At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Mitchell has the size and skill set from an early age that just seems to translate into what college coaches like.

"They see potential in me and see how well I'm doing," Mitchell said. "They believe I can come in and help their programs. They like my size and speed. That's mainly what they talk about when they discuss my game."

Mitchell received an offer from Tennessee earlier this week. He's been learning more about the Vols and has already developed a trust level with running backs coach David Johnson.

"It's a great school and they have a great football program," Mitchell said. "I like Tennessee. I've spoke to David Johnson and he's a real down to earth guy. He tells me that I can be really good at the college level. When he was talking to me, he was telling me I have to work hard if I want to be the best."