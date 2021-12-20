Opportunities abound for the Vol secondary against Purdue

Tennessee may have some new players on the practice field with some mid-term enrollees. They may be taking a look at a couple of guys at different positions. But with six practices before the Music City Bowl on December 30th, the Vols focus has shifted squarely to their opponent the Purdue Boilermakers.

For Tim Banks’ defense that means defending the pass. The Boilermakers are not your mom and dad’s Big 10 team. Jeff Brohm’s squad throws it early and often. Purdue has attempted 528 passes this season compared to 359 rushes. They have gained 1002 yards on the ground and have 4085 passing yards.

“They are going to pass the ball a lot so there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for the back end to make a lot of plays,” said senior Theo Jackson, who will finish his Vol career in his hometown. “Their quarterback doesn’t really like to run so he’s going to try and stay in the pocket and push the ball down the field. So there’s going to be a lot more opportunities this game.”

Jackson leads the team with 11 PBU’s this season. The Vols have 10 interceptions and 49 PBU’s in 12 games. Purdue has only thrown 9 interceptions and have 30 touchdown passes.

“They do a nice job,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. “Coach (Jeff) Brohm has done a great job everywhere he’s been as it relates to offense. We understand that we’re going to have to be at our best to be able to defend a team such as Purdue. They’ve got good skill. David Bell is obviously one of the best ones in the country, but they’ve got plenty of guys that are up. It always starts with quarterback play, and their quarterback seems to be playing pretty good at this point.”

Bell, who leads the team with 93 catches and 1286 yards, will not play in this game. He’s elected to opt out of the game to focus on the NFL draft. Purdue has three returning receivers who have over 40 catches on the season and quarterback Aidan O’Connell has competed 74% of his throws.

Tennessee’s challenge in the secondary is obvious and is enhanced by the fact that the Vols best corner Alontae Taylor is not playing in the game leaving everyone to wonder who starts in his place opposite Warren Burrell.

“It’s fluid at this point,” Banks said. “We have a few guys that are battling for those type of reps. You have to probably ask me right before the game and I’ll tell you. That’s where we are at this point.”

Kamal Hadden, Brandon Turnage, and De’Shawn Rucker are all candidates for snaps at corner. Whoever whens that job better be ready because was Jackson said there will be plenty of opportunities.