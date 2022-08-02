Opportunities aplenty for newcomers in the Tennessee backfield

Tennessee freshmen running backs Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson are quickly forming quite the bond. They can be seen side-by-side around the football facility and on the practice field. They even ventured over to Tuesday’s media session together – one waiting for the other while each spoke.

That early friendship will help in adapting to the college game – a game that’s coming full speed ahead for the two 18-year-olds. Tennessee entered fall camp with only four scholarship running backs, so it doesn’t bode well for the Volunteers that half the room hasn’t even taken a college snap.

Nonetheless, both Williams-Thomas and Sampson will need to grow up in a hurry as Josh Heupel and Alex Golesh plan to rely on the duo for plenty of snaps and carries throughout the long football season.

“The two young guys, there's a point of emphasis and there always is, that those guys have to grow, understand what we're doing and be ready to compete at a really high level immediately,” Heupel said during his camp-opening press conference on Sunday. “Justin has had a little bit more time on task, having been here mid-year. Dylan, really excited about what he's done. He's a mature young man that processes things really quickly, just having the opportunity to be out on the grass with him a little bit, he's extremely explosive.”

“So, between those two guys here early in training camp, they're going to have to grow really quickly to help us at that position."

Tennessee returns Jabari Small, who flashed as a sophomore in 2021. The Vols also welcome back sophomore Jaylen Wright, who has added about 10 pounds of good weight over the offseason. But with the loss of Len’Neth Whitehead for the season, it’s a pair of freshmen who are expected to be ready on a moments notice.

“I’d say it’s more likely to be a reality that I’ll step on the field earlier. I’m taking the same mindset,” Sampson said on Tuesday. “I came ready to play at all times, so I’m trying to stay calm and collective – learning the offense. I’m trying to be as sharp as I can be to be prepared for any moment.”

Sampson, who committed to the Volunteers program last June, is more of the scat back. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team, topping out at 22.5 mph on the workout speedometer, and can use his athleticism well in Heupel’s vertical scheme.

“I feel like it [skillset] does match this offense because of the splits and the space it allows,” Sampson continued. “I feel like I can be really dangerous in space and inside the tackle box, because I feel like I have really good vision. With the fast tempo we play with and my elusiveness and speed, I feel like I can take that to another level in this offense.”