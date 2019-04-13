Tennessee will hold its annual spring scrimmage tonight (6 p.m., SEC Network), hoping to cap the last six weeks with a strong final day of work despite rainy conditions. The Vols divvied up their roster Friday, with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano manning the White Team, while star outside linebacker Darrell Taylor will lead Team Orange.

Here are five quick storylines to follow tonight… Does Guarantano + Jim Chaney = a perfect match? A year ago, Guarantano was named the MVP of the Orange & White Game but the redshirt quarterback still showcased some of the very flaws that would hold him back at times in the fall. Under Chaney’s stewardship this spring, Guarantano has constantly sung the praises of his fourth offensive coordinator in four years as it appears Chaney has brought the best out of the veteran starter. Schematically, the offense won’t look a whole lot different today, but there’s no doubt, Tennessee’s quarterback is much more confident than a year ago. Are there any impact guys along the defensive line? New defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley noted this week that he feels like he has enough talent on defense, but the secondary coach was quick to note the unit’s strength starts in the backend. The Vols are replacing all three starters from a year ago, as well as reserve lineman Paul Bain. This spring has been a work in progress for Tracy Rocker’s unit, as the veteran DL coach admitted he wished he played more young bulls a year ago. Matthew Butler has had a strong camp, but while John Mincey, Aubrey Solomon and Latrell Bumphus have flashed. Who shows up today?