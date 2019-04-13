Orange & White Game Primer: 5 storylines to monitor
Tennessee will hold its annual spring scrimmage tonight (6 p.m., SEC Network), hoping to cap the last six weeks with a strong final day of work despite rainy conditions.
The Vols divvied up their roster Friday, with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano manning the White Team, while star outside linebacker Darrell Taylor will lead Team Orange.
Here are five quick storylines to follow tonight…
Does Guarantano + Jim Chaney = a perfect match?
A year ago, Guarantano was named the MVP of the Orange & White Game but the redshirt quarterback still showcased some of the very flaws that would hold him back at times in the fall. Under Chaney’s stewardship this spring, Guarantano has constantly sung the praises of his fourth offensive coordinator in four years as it appears Chaney has brought the best out of the veteran starter. Schematically, the offense won’t look a whole lot different today, but there’s no doubt, Tennessee’s quarterback is much more confident than a year ago.
Are there any impact guys along the defensive line?
New defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley noted this week that he feels like he has enough talent on defense, but the secondary coach was quick to note the unit’s strength starts in the backend.
The Vols are replacing all three starters from a year ago, as well as reserve lineman Paul Bain. This spring has been a work in progress for Tracy Rocker’s unit, as the veteran DL coach admitted he wished he played more young bulls a year ago.
Matthew Butler has had a strong camp, but while John Mincey, Aubrey Solomon and Latrell Bumphus have flashed. Who shows up today?
Can Tennessee block anybody?
On Thursday, Will Friend thought Tennessee’s offensive line had made real progress this spring, but the OL coach still didn’t think the unit was anywhere close where it needed to be.
The Vols have cross-trained and rotated lineman at various spots, but with Brandon Kennedy limited with a knee injury, Jerome Carvin looks to be a potential valuable swingman at center or guard.
Right now, Jahmir Johnson seems to be the only offensive lineman assured of a starting spot, but guys like Carvin, Wanya Morris, K’Rojhn Calbert and Nathan Niehaus have all battled to be in the mix with the first-team.
Will any newcomers shine?
Based on the rosters, Morris looks likely to start at left tackle with the 1s, but the former blue-chip signee won’t be the only newcomers fans are interested in watching.
Cornerback Warren Burrell made plays (two interceptions, a scoop-and-score fumble) is both closed scrimmages, while Quavaris Crouch, Jaylen McCollough and former Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs have flashed at times this spring, too.
Tennessee is going to need multiple newcomers to contribute this fall, so it will be interesting to see who performs well the first time under the lights at Neyland Stadium.
Which playmakers will steal the show?
Jauan Jennings is finally healthy and the leader of a veteran receiver room, but Josh Palmer and Marquez Callaway have both had nice springs. Jennings has worked a bunch in the slot lately, while Jordan Murphy is pushing for playing time inside, too.
We know Chaney wants to have a physical, downhill running game, which could give a guy like Jeremy Banks ample opportunities to make plays Saturday. Ty Chandler is Tennessee’s best offensive weapon and the junior will likely be utilized in the backfield, the slot, jet-motion and out wide.