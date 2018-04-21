After five weeks of practice, Tennessee hopes to provide a glimpse of the future under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. The Vols will host their annual Orange & White Game, pitting the first-team defense and second-team offense against the first-team offense and second-team defense. Here’s the VolQuest.com primer to get you ready for Saturday’s 2 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network).

THE ROSTERS

Headliners on Team Orange include quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, wideouts Marquez Callaway, Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson, tailback Ty Chandler and an offensive (L-R) of Drew Richmond, Riley Locklear, Ryan Johnson, Jerome Carvin and Marcus Tatum. Alontae Taylor, who could play both corner and wideout Saturday, DB Theo Jackson, DT Alexis Johnson, OLB Jordan Allen, OLB Austin Smith and CB Maleik Gray are among the notables on the second-team defense. For Team White, Jonathan Kongbo, Shy Tuttle and Kyle Phillips comprise the starting DL, with Quart’e Sapp, Will Ignont and Daniel Bituli as the inside linebackers. Darrell Taylor and Deandre Johnson earned first-team OLB spots. At corner, Baylen Buchanan and Marquill Osborne will play outside, with Shawn Shamburger as the No. 1 STAR/nickel. Will McBride will quarterback Tennessee’s second-team offense, with Trey Coleman and Princeton Fant at running back. The backup OL consists of two recently-converted DL in Eric Crosby (OG) and Greg Emerson (RT), as well as LT Nathan Niehaus, OG Ollie Lane and walk-on C Brian Garvey. Wideouts Jordan Murphy, Tyler Byrd, Latrell Williams and Jacquez Jones are all on the second-team offense, too.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Alontae Taylor — The early enrollee flashed at wideout early in spring practice but was moved to cornerback as a potential answer in the secondary halfway through camp. Taylor could play both ways Saturday. 2. Jarrett Guarantano — The redshirt sophomore quarterback is bigger and better this spring, but has he improved his timing, accuracy and anticipation? 3. Ty Chandler — While he doesn’t possess the size Pruitt covets at the position, the Nashville native is clearly Tennessee’s most explosive tailback. How will he fit in Tyson Helton’s offense? 4. Shy Tuttle — Reports from both closed scrimmages said that the nose tackle dominated at times. Can the senior anchor Pruitt’s defense? 5. Jordan Murphy — While on the second team, the sophomore has impressed as much as any wideout thus far this spring. Will the Mississippi playmaker show out in a game Saturday?

FIVE QUESTIONS THAT WON’T BE ANSWERED SATURDAY

The biggest thing we know heading into Saturday's open scrimmage is that we won't truly learn a whole lot about Tennessee moving forward. Sure, there will be plenty of sweeping generalizations made around 4 p.m., but a slew of questions will remain unanswered until Sept. 1. 1. What does Tyson Helton’s offense look like? 2. Is the offensive line improved? 3. How will the rotation sort out at inside linebacker? 4. Who starts at cornerback against West Virginia? 5. Special teams? How do the battles at kicker and punter shakeout?

FIVE NOTABLE VISITORS

It’s a Tennessee-Auburn battle for the 4-star OT from Grayson (Ga.). Morris is on an official visit, with a decision set for May 1. It’s hard to overstate how BIG of a visit this is for Tennessee.

The Vols are in the 3-star corner’s Top 5, along with Clemson, NC State, Ohio State, NC State and Duke. Can they make a move here this weekend after Battle's multi-day visit?

The Vols are among Keyton’s top schools along with Ohio State and Auburn. Tennessee has pushed hard for the 4-star wideout this spring, as the Marietta native has tripped to Rocky Top multiple times since Pruitt took over the program.

A late add to the OV list this weekend, Benhart — a 6-9, 300-pound tackle — has visited Tennessee twice in less than a month now. Will Tennessee overtake perceived leaders Wisconsin and Minnesota?