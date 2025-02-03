Tennessee QB commit Faizon Brandon up to No. 2 in new Rivals rankings

With the 2026 class beginning their preparation for their senior seasons, Rivals has released a new Rivals250 for top prospects in the cycle.

Adam Friedman weighed in on Brandon's ascension to top quarterback in the 2026 class:

"The 2026 class rankings debuted in September 2023 with Julian Lewis ranked as the No. 1 quarterback but Brady Smigiel was elevated to No. 1 when Lewis reclassified up to the 2025 class. Ryder Lyons out of Folsom, Calif. dethroned Smigiel last June but now Faizon Brandon sits atop the quarterback rankings.

"Brandon, a Tennessee commit, is an elite talent at the quarterback position with the tools and skill set to carry his team at the next level. The year-over-year improvement Brandon has shown throughout his high school career gives us the confidence to project him as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft if he continues to develop at his current rate.

"A big, athletic quarterback with a strong arm, Brandon fits the mold for what NFL teams are looking for from a physical perspective. He’s shown the ability to throw the ball with consistent accuracy from inside and outside the pocket. Most recently at the Navy National Combine in January, Brandon was able to put his impressive array of skills on display, which helped move him up to No. 2 in the Rivals250 and surpass Lyons at No. 3 overall."