Tennessee added a playmaker from the Pac-12 Conference on Monday afternoon, picking up the commitment of former Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton .

The Tennessee coaching staff is staying active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as they continue to build the Vols’ 2023 roster.

Thornton took an official visit to Tennessee on Saturday, which ultimately secured his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 185 pound Thornton was a four-star prospect in the Ducks’ 2020 signing class. He spent the last two seasons at Oregon – recording 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown and averaging more than 21 yards per catch in 11 games this past season.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining while with the Vols.

The addition of Thornton is much-needed as two of Tennessee’s top receiver targets in Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Additionally, Walker Merrill, Jimmy Holiday and Jimmy Calloway all entered the transfer portal.

With the addition of Thornton, Tennessee’s wide receiving room with significant experience also includes Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy.