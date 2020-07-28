VolQuest - Orr surprised by the attention

Gadsden, Alabama offensive lineman Rod Orr has over 20 offers heading into a senior season that gets underway with pad practices this week.

It’s a long way from where the 6-7, 285 pound lineman was a year ago.

“I’m really surprised by it all,” Orr said. “A year ago I had no offers. I switched from defensive end to offensive tackle and now I hear from the SEC everyday.”

Orr said the decision to change positions was his after visiting with some older linemen and speaking to his dad. Orr’s coaches agreed and the result is a future full of opportunity.

“I have been hearing more from Baylor, Auburn, Penn State and Miami in terms of schools who haven’t offered yet,” Orr said. “I talk to some schools multiple times a week. I talk to coach Pruitt and coach (Will) Friend a couple of times every week.”

Orr has already seen the Vols along with Ole Miss and Alabama as those visits took place before everything was shut down.

“Right now there’s not too much you can do,” Orr said. “I have been doing the virtual tours and all that stuff.

“I had been planning on committing somewhere on August 1, but I’m probably not doing anything then.”

As for what Orr is looking for, it’s something more than football.

“I want a school that will take care of me and one that treats me like family,” Orr said. “It’s about how they treat you outside of football.”

In terms of what everyone likes about the raw offensive lineman, Orr admits he’s not real sure.

“I honestly don’t really know,” Orr said. “I know they like the fact that I’m always moving and they like my athletic ability.”

The athletic ability not only comes from football but also from basketball as well. Due to playing a ton of hoops this summer Orr is down to 285 pounds but expects to play around 300 points this fall.