OT Brian Grant talks Tennessee commitment

Fort Walton Beach, Florida offensive lineman Brian Grant has been slowly building momentum in the football recruiting world the last few months. Noticed by then UCF offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee, Grant has built a bond with the now Tennessee assistant. That culminated with a commitment on Monday morning.

"They were excited," Grant said about telling the staff. "They were honestly pretty shocked. They were very pumped. It just feels like one big family up there. Its just an opportunity couldn't pass up."

Grant came up for spring practice last month and got a great vibe. He was able to see how the fans were and talk to some of them while walking around the campus. It left a big impression on him.

"I honestly fell in love when I came up there this spring," Grant said. "I liked the people there walking to the game. I could see how much they love that place and it fed off into me."

Tennessee is looking to add several offensive linemen in this class and Grant becomes the first and fifth overall commitment. His relationship with Elarbee made the difference as those two bonded quite well.

"He's energetic and always face to face with me," Grant said. "He tells me that he likes I'm quick for my size and that I have good bend. He likes how tall I am, but I can get low. He's like a really close uncle."



