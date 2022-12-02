Pair of Vols earn spots in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft
On Thursday, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony released his first mock draft since the beginning of the college basketball season.
Two current Tennessee players earned a spot on the list.
Round 1, Pick 23 | Los Angeles Lakers: Julian Phillips
Freshman Julian Phillips headlines the class for Tennessee. The 19-year-old star from Missouri earned a five-star ranking out of high school. Rivals dubbed him the 14th-best prospect in his class. If he gets drafted following this season, he will become the fourth five-star recruit in the last three seasons to be drafted after a single year under Rick Barnes.
In his first seven collegiate games, Phillips has averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per contest. He earns most of his points at the free throw line — where he shoots 77.3% on an average of over six attempts per game. From the field, his shooting percentages sit at just 36.4% on field goals and 15.4% on 3-pointers, though.
His best game of his young career came against USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He scored 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting while willing the Vols to an overtime win. He also produced eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Outside of his talent, Phillips' 6-foot-8 frame is what intrigues NBA scouts. His length and athleticism match the prototype of successful young wings such as Scottie Barnes and Mikal Bridges.
If he remains as a late first-round pick, he will likely land on an already-competent team that will give him time to grow. However, there is room for him to climb if he can continue to play at a high level.
Round 2, Pick 56 | Milwaukee Bucks: Josiah-Jordan James
The second player to earn a spot on the mock draft is senior Josiah-Jordan James. Like Phillips, James was a five-star recruit out of high school. The South Carolina product was considered the 18th-best player in his class by Rivals.
He's parlayed this high ranking into a successful four-year college career. He's earned a role as a starter for the majority of his time on Rocky Top while leading the Vols to multiple successful seasons.
This year, he's only seen the court in three games, though. After an offseason knee surgery, he's taken his time getting back into action. However, in his limited time on the court, he's shown his ability to take over games. He is averaging 13.7 points on an efficient 52% shooting from the field and 52.6% on 3-pointers. He's also contributed six rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Also similar to Phillips, James draws additional value from his frame. He is listed at 6-foot-6, which gives him the ability to play a range of positions. His long wingspan makes him an elite defender that can guard a variety of players. On offense, he has the ability to be an effective ball handler, as well.
Some teams look at James' older age as a negative but others may see value in his experience. Recently, players such as Herb Jones and Brandon Clarke have found success as versatile NBA role players despite spending an extended time in college.
If James decides he does not want to enter the 2023 draft, he will have a final year of eligibility remaining.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @JacobPolacheck, @RyanTSylvia.