On Thursday, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony released his first mock draft since the beginning of the college basketball season. Two current Tennessee players earned a spot on the list.

Round 1, Pick 23 | Los Angeles Lakers: Julian Phillips

Freshman Julian Phillips headlines the class for Tennessee. The 19-year-old star from Missouri earned a five-star ranking out of high school. Rivals dubbed him the 14th-best prospect in his class. If he gets drafted following this season, he will become the fourth five-star recruit in the last three seasons to be drafted after a single year under Rick Barnes. In his first seven collegiate games, Phillips has averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per contest. He earns most of his points at the free throw line — where he shoots 77.3% on an average of over six attempts per game. From the field, his shooting percentages sit at just 36.4% on field goals and 15.4% on 3-pointers, though. His best game of his young career came against USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He scored 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting while willing the Vols to an overtime win. He also produced eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Outside of his talent, Phillips' 6-foot-8 frame is what intrigues NBA scouts. His length and athleticism match the prototype of successful young wings such as Scottie Barnes and Mikal Bridges. If he remains as a late first-round pick, he will likely land on an already-competent team that will give him time to grow. However, there is room for him to climb if he can continue to play at a high level.

Round 2, Pick 56 | Milwaukee Bucks: Josiah-Jordan James