The training camp featured four games between 58 non-draft eligible players. They were separated into two teams — the Stars and Stripes. They competed in North Carolina beginning on June 23 before the final roster was named.

Following the event, both Drew Beam and Christian Moore made the cut and have been named to the final 31-man roster.

Following the conclusion of Tennessee's baseball season, a pair of players competed in USA Baseball's College National Team's training camp over the past few days.

During the training camp phase, both Beam and Moore stood out among their peers. Beam pitched a full three innings on Tuesday while never giving up a run and only one hit. He also struck out a pair of batters. Moore also had a good day while slugging a home run and going 3-for-4 in Tuesday's scrimmage.

This now marks six times a Vol has made the team in the previous three seasons. Beam, Chase Dollander and Chase Burns made the cut in 2022. Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert earned spots in 2021, as well.

With Beam's appearance in the event last season, he is the first Tennessee player to join the team twice since J.P. Arencibia did in 2005 and 2006.

The recent honor comes after both players helped push the Vols to its second Men's College World Series appearance in three years.

Beam finished the season with a 3.63 ERA and 9-4 record while starting each weekend. During the run, he was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week in May. Moore hit for a .304 average and mashed 17 home runs during the campaign, too.

Now, the newly formed team will play in five-game series vs. Chinese Taipei and Japan. They will be played in North and South Carolina from June 30-July 12.