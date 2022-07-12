Passmore a '24 prospect to keep in mind
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Tennessee is in the midst of trying to put together a strong 2023 recruiting class the Vols’ staff is also hard at work on 2024. One prospect who recently earned an offer fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news