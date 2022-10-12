If Jabari Small's most recent performance is any indication, the Tennessee offense is on its way to adding another consistent threat to its arsenal.

The Vols' running back was a major factor in Tennessee's 40-13 win at LSU last Saturday, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

He headlined a banner day for the Vols' ground game, which accounted for a season-high 263 yards. In pass protection, Tennessee backs had a hand in quarterback Hendon Hooker finding the time to complete 17 passes for 239 yards and two scores.

Small's outing was a microcosm of the rest of the Vols' running backs room, which brought more balance to an already prolific offense in wins over Florida and LSU, but getting there has taken patience.

"It's really hard (for running backs to patient in the offense), especially when you don't come from that world that we're living in," Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack said. "Our system is a little bit different than a lot of people across the country. You take a guy – that's a young guy, that's a high school guy – a lot of times they want to rush everything, especially the speed of the game. The bodies are moving extremely fast crossing your face. To ask a guy to slow down his mentality, ask a guy to slow down his footwork some, to make sure he can't understand if you don't slow down, you're not going to allow those lineman to get to the second level.

"Jabari has a lot of experience, playing running back for a very long time with his high school and college. He's been able to see a lot of different looks. Now he has a better feel. He really feels bodies well around him."

There's still plenty of lessons to be learned.

Freshman Dylan Sampson – who has appeared in three games in his first season and tallied 103 yards and three touchdowns up to this point – missed on a block that led to a Hooker sack and fumble in the second half against LSU.

"Great learning moment," Mack said. "(Sampson) made the best out of it when he picked up the ball and went ahead and turned it into plus yardage. For the most part, he just never got his eyes to the opposite side, and that's one thing we talk about. ... That's something we talked to him about on the sideline, and obviously (Hooker) talked to him about it.

"He was in-tune for the rest of the game. He's been in-tune in practice this whole week as well."

Pass protection and finding consistency to compliment the passing game are two areas the No. 6 Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will need to have success in against No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide defense is limiting opponents to less than 85 yards per game and is currently second in the SEC in sacks with 18 in six games.

Between Small, Jaylen Wright and Sampson, as well as the mobility of Hooker, Tennessee will have to be as dynamic as ever.

"(Having variety in the run game) helps a ton," Mack said. "Any time you can present eye candy or different ball carriers to a defense, it always kind of keeps (the defense) off-balanced. Also, having (Hooker) as a threat as a runner, too. That's always going to be really one of the best things that we do. That's always going to be good for us, if we can try to distribute the ball to different people."