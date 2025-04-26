Tennessee football DL Elijah Simmons signing UDFA deal with Cardinals

(Photo by Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee football defensive lineman Elijah Simmons has signed with the Cardinals after not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Four Vols were picked in this year's draft, with two (James Pearce Jr. and Omarr Norman-Lott) coming on the defensive line. Another defensive lineman, Omari Thomas, has also signed after not being selected.

Simmons played all six of his college seasons with Tennessee. Overall, he played in 55 games for the Vols throughout his career. Most recently, Simmons appeared in all 13 games while totaling 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. In 2023, he played in nine games while recording a career-high 19 tackles and three tackles for loss on the season. In 2022, he played in all 13 games while earning eight tackles and one for loss. As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he played in seven games as he fought through injury. He still managed to post 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He started in the first four games of the season. Simmons was a redshirt freshman in the 2020 Covid-shortened campaign. He played in all 10 games under Jeremy Pruitt and made two starts. He finished with 10 tackles and a pass breakup. His true freshman year came in 2019, also under Pruitt. He played in three games and earned a redshirt.