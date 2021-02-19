VolQuest - Patrick Kutas talks Vols, recruitment with VQ

Memphis area offensive lineman Patrick Kutas has been of interest lately. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has picked up eight offers already since the calendar flipped to 2021.

Tennessee jumped onboard a few weeks ago – but it was during the week when the program was without a head football coach.

“I was offered by coach Jay Graham [former assistant], so technically it was the prior regime,” Kutas told Volquest. “Tennessee didn’t have a head coach at the time, but coach [Josh] Heupel reached out to me his second day on the job and plans on recruiting me.”

The Christian Brothers standout is actually being evaluated as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but the Vols project the in-state talent on offense – believing his intangibles would translate easily into Heuel’s offense.

“I’m a physical guy. I love to initiate the contact and drive guys off the ball,” Kutas said of himself. “I have a great motor and keep going until the whistle is blown. I’m also athletic and can move my weight really well.”

Heupel’s message to the Volunteer State native?

“He’s really wanting to keep us local guys in-state,” the 2022 prospect said. “He said he likes my play style and how athletic I am. He likes the fact that I can play on both sides of the ball, too.

“He sounded like a really cool guy. We didn’t talk much football. The conversation was more of getting to know one another. He seemed chill and laid back. Real nice guy.”