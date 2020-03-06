Tennessee will host its final true "Junior Day" over the weekend, as spring practices starts Tuesday.

The Vols will welcome a slew of top targets to town, including blue-chip North Carolina defensive lineman Payton Page and Jahvaree Ritzie, as well as former 2021 Vol commit Isaac Washington.

Top 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson is also scheduled to return to Rocky Top to spend time with coaches and players.



Here's a rundown of those scheduled to visit over the weekend. As always, the list is fluid as plans often change.