Jaheim Bell was among a slew of top prospects to visit Tennessee over the weekend, as the 3-star athlete from Valdosta High (Ga.) stopped by Sunday for a day-long trip.

Bell, who recently picked up offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Penn State, FSU, Auburn and Maryland, among others, picked up an offer from the Vols last month and wanted a longer look at the school after attending the win over Kentucky last fall.

“The visit went great. I went up there to watch them play (Kentucky) last year, but I didn’t get to see everything. Going back a second time to see the campus and everything was pretty good. I fell in love with the dorms. I could see myself sleeping in one of those rooms,” Bell told Volquest.

“I liked what I saw. I got some words with the coaches. It was good to meet them. ”

The South Georgia native made the trip with his cousin Marquez Bell, a 3-star wideout from Lake City (Fla.) who also has a UT offer. The two hope to play together at the next level, but nothing is guaranteed.

“People can start getting used to seeing us on campus together because pretty much we’re going to try to go everywhere together,” Bell said.

“Me and him have talked about playing together in college. If everything works out, we’ll probably be on the same team.”