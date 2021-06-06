Peach state linebacker Joshua Josephs talks Rocky Top trip

Georgia linebacker Joshua Josephs was set to officially visit Tennessee this weekend. That changed last week when he decided to push that official visit back to the fall because he doesn't plan on committing this summer. He still wanted to see Tennessee though so he came up un-officially on Saturday and reflecting back, he was impressed and glad he did.

"It was good," Josephs said. "We toured the facilities. Their team team room looks like. a real movie theatre. They said because Regal is based in Tennessee, they came down and built their whole team room where they review and watch film. It was amazing. We toured the indoor and took pics. We went out on the game field and went up in the press box. It was a good time."

Tennessee needs linebackers and that is something the new Vol staff has been hitting him with. He knows he will have to earn an opportunity to play, but an opportunity is all he is looking for. He believes his work ethic and skillset will push him.

"It's very appealing," Jospehs said. "It's very important to me to have opportunities and that's something this staff is really hitting me with."

He's built a really good bond with linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary. He talks to the staff a lot and that goes for head coach Josh Heupel, who has been getting really good reviews from recruits.

"I talk to coach BJ, coach Ekeler and coach Heupel the most," Josephs said. "I also talk to coach Banks, but it's really the other three the most.

"Coach Heupel is a real guy. He's a good dude. He has the same name as me. He's funny and knows how to keep a conversation going."



