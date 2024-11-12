Peyton Lewis 'maximizing opportunities' in Vols' backfield

Tennessee's offense needed a spark.

The Vols were on the cusp of their four-straight game without a first half touchdown as the clock ticked inside of five minutes in the second quarter at Neyland Stadium two weeks ago.

Dylan Sampson had carried the offense much of the season, but his fumble inside the Kentucky 25-yard line in the first quarter squandered an early scoring opportunity. His backup, DeSean Bishop went on the next possession, but exited the game with an injury and did not return.

Enter 6-foot-1, 210-pound freshman Peyton Lewis, a highly touted addition to Tennessee's roster but had been hindered by injuries in the spring and fall camp. Now he was powering the Vols towards the end zone just before halftime.

Lewis carried the ball six times, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown on his seventh carry--the Vols' first score in the first two quarters in 42 days to open the way for a 28-18 win over the Wildcats. The following week against Mississippi State, he entered for Sampson again after a fumble deep in plus territory and managed 14 carries for 44 yards and more than 3 yards per rush.

"I just think (Peyton Lewis has) complete understanding of what we're doing, understanding how to play with pad level," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "The jump from high school to college football and playing college football inside of this league, it's dramatically different. He's a guy that continues to grow every single day.

"He's been really reliable for a young guy that's gone in. You see that on offense, but he's done a great job on special teams, too."