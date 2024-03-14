Advertisement
PFF names Tennessee football's James Pearce Jr. top returning edge rusher

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is seen on the ground in front of Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is seen on the ground in front of Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

After a breakout sophomore season, Tennessee football LEO James Pearce Jr. has been the recipient of praise from analysts and scouts this off-season.

Most recently, PFF's Max Chadwick named him the top returning edge defender in the country.

While giving him the top spot on the list, the publication also noted he'd 'likely be the first edge defender off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft if he was eligible.'

In the article, PFF notes that Pearce owned a 21.3% pressure rate which was third in the country among edge rushers. He also notched a 92.4 pass rushing grade which was third among the position group.

The hype doesn't end with a successful junior campaign, though. PFF noted that he is a serious candidate of being the first player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pearce is coming off a season where he posted 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

According to PFF, Pearce owned a 91 overall rating. He posted grades of 68.3 on run defense, 64.1 on tackling, 92.4 on pressures and 88 in coverage

The season begins on Aug. 31, 2024 with a home match against Chattanooga. Then, the Vols will take to Charlotte to square off with NC State.

