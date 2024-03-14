PFF names Tennessee football's James Pearce Jr. top returning edge rusher
After a breakout sophomore season, Tennessee football LEO James Pearce Jr. has been the recipient of praise from analysts and scouts this off-season.
Most recently, PFF's Max Chadwick named him the top returning edge defender in the country.
While giving him the top spot on the list, the publication also noted he'd 'likely be the first edge defender off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft if he was eligible.'
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
In the article, PFF notes that Pearce owned a 21.3% pressure rate which was third in the country among edge rushers. He also notched a 92.4 pass rushing grade which was third among the position group.
The hype doesn't end with a successful junior campaign, though. PFF noted that he is a serious candidate of being the first player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pearce is coming off a season where he posted 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
According to PFF, Pearce owned a 91 overall rating. He posted grades of 68.3 on run defense, 64.1 on tackling, 92.4 on pressures and 88 in coverage
The season begins on Aug. 31, 2024 with a home match against Chattanooga. Then, the Vols will take to Charlotte to square off with NC State.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––