After a breakout sophomore season, Tennessee football LEO James Pearce Jr. has been the recipient of praise from analysts and scouts this off-season.

Most recently, PFF's Max Chadwick named him the top returning edge defender in the country.

While giving him the top spot on the list, the publication also noted he'd 'likely be the first edge defender off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft if he was eligible.'

