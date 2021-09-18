Plenty of room for growth

Maybe never has a 56-0 win offered fewer answers to offensive questions than the Vols' shutout of Tennessee Tech Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols scored 28 points off turnovers, gave up only 179 yards — 71 in the fourth quarter — and never were tested.

However, Tennessee’s leading-rusher was Hendon Hooker who had 64 yards while Jaylen Wright and Tiyon Evans had just 84 yards on 24 carries as the run game had it’s issues for the second straight week. UT's quarterbacks were knocked down too often and for the third week in a row the passing game couldn’t connect in the vertical passing game.

"It’s a combination of everything at times," Josh Heupel said of his run game. "We can be cleaner in the run game up front. When I say that I’m talking about the tight ends as well. At times we’re blocking it really clean and not maximizing it at the running back position. I thought there were a couple of plays today out on the perimeter and inside where we can do a better job with our pace and use the blockers in front of us. It’s everybody together. We’ve got to get better."

Offensively, you know what they want to do, but right now they aren’t able to do it. They can’t connect on a deep ball and they aren’t playing near to the pace Heupel wants. Does the absence of Cooper Mays mean that much to the pace of play? We will find out next week when the Vols travel to the Swamp.

“Our pace isn’t anywhere near where it’s capable of being,” Heupel said. “That’s a guy having the ball in his hands being more efficient with it. It’s our skill guys, it’s our offensive line, it’s the quarterback too. It’s a part of us playing a lot cleaner and that’s not the only thing. There are a lot of things. We’ve got to continue to grow and demand a lot of ourselves.”

Who plays at quarterback at Florida? That’s clearly unknown right now because you don’t know if Joe Milton will be available. Milton couldn’t effectively practice late this week giving Hooker, who took basically all of the first team reps, the start. Hooker again turned the ball over and like every quarterback who’s played this year, couldn't connect on the deep ball.

"At the end of the day it’s about 11 guys playing together as one," Heupel said. "We’re at a point where we should be able to execute those things at a higher level than we did in the first three games.

"Week one was an anomaly, a little bit different structure than what we’re going to see week one in our offense. Week two we just didn’t connect in the way we’re capable of. We’ve got to grow out of that.

"You’ve heard me say it, our players have too, we’re in a race to get as good as we can as fast as we can. We’ve got to get better quickly, big opponent as far as a test down in Gainesville next week."

Translation — for the Vol offense there was some success on Saturday, like limiting penalties, but there still remains plenty of questions and plenty of growth that needs to take place starting yesterday.

Defensively, Tim Banks’ unit took a step forward as they picked off four passes, had another eight tackles for loss and continue to work on building some depth. Bryon Young didn’t have a sack or TFL, but did have six tackles. Aubrey Solomon tied for the team lead with six tackles in his first action this season.

The qualifier is this — Tennessee Tech isn’t very good which means things will be very different starting next week.

However, for the Vols after 12 quarters of play, there’s a clear defined way they want to play defensively. They brought more pressure on Saturday. They were super aggressive in the secondary. You have a clear idea of who they want to be and see the direction they are heading. They got quality work for young players like Christian Charles, William Mohan, De’Shawn Rucker and Tamarion McDonald.

Offensively, you know what Heupel's offense is supposed to look like, the question is can they get there and how quickly.

“I thought we took some strides," Heupel said. "But we’re not where we need to be as a football team."