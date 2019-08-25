Tennessee standout cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault on Saturday evening after an altercation with his girlfriend.



The sophomore and a woman got into a verbal argument close to 8 p.m. yesterday in the on-campus dorm Stokely Hall.

According to the arresting officers’ report, multiple eye-witnesses allege Thompson shouted at the female that he would “slap the (expletive) out of you,” and “shoot up this school.”

There was also visible property damage, per the report. Witnesses included several students and a Stokely Hall director. Thompson denied any physical contact or threats but admitted to officers that he and the female had been in an argument. The female could not recall the entirety of the argument, telling officers it was “a stressful and volatile situation.”

“We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place," a UT spokesperson said in a statement.

Thompson spent Saturday night in jail and was released early Sunday morning on $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

Thompson and the female have been in a relationship for four years, according to report. The argument occurred after she “found another girl’s fake eyelashes” in Thompson’s room.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday evening, a metal gate was “unhinged” and a wall was damaged. Initially, Thompson told the officers he fell into the gate and down some stairs but later changed his statement to say the gate broke after he “tried to pull it upwards.”

Thompson was a Freshman All-American in 2018, leading the Vols with three interceptions and seven pass breakups in 10 starts. He also added 34 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.