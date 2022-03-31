Polinsky more than ready for new role
Filling a vacancy on a college basketball coaching staff is hardly uncommon. It’s something that Rick Barnes has done five times in his seven years in Knoxville. Filling that role with someone whos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news