Pope retiring from football

Days before the start of Tennessee opening fall camp under new head coach Josh Heupel there is more roster movement. Offensive lineman Riley Locklear is stepping away from the game as is senior tight end Austin Pope.

When reached for comment Friday afternoon Pope said he wasn't ready to release anything about his future. Friday night he announced his retirement from the game in an interview with Rocky Top Insider. Pope all of last season due to back surgery and has battle back issues among other injuries for several years.

Pope enjoyed his best season in 2019 playing in all 13 games and being a huge part of Tennessee’s offense as a lead blocker in the run game.

It was also his best season in terms of durability enough though he played the last half of the season with slight tear in his hamstring.

Pope went into the transfer portal last year but decided to return for one final run with the Vols, but that run won’t be happening.

The loss of Pope means Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren are the veterans of the unit and freshman Miles Campbell will be counted on more heavily this fall. Campbell, a mid-term enrollee, had an impressive spring as a newcomer.



