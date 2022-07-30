Position preview: Coaching staff

WHO’S BACK





For the first time in what seems like decades, Tennessee is returning all but one position coach from a year ago as Kodi Burns left after year one to head to the NFL. But the rest of the program is returning from on field coaches to almost every analysts, the strength staff and the recruiting office.





It’s as much continuity as this program has had in a long, long time.









WHO’S NEW





With Burns departure, Josh Heupel walked down the hall and promoted analyst Kesley Pope into the role of wide receivers coach which keeps continuity in the program. Pope had relationships with the receivers a year ago making the transition easier for that group. It’s Pope’s first on the field coaching position.









BY THE NUMBERS





511 — Number of points put up by the Vol offense in 2021. That’s an average of 39.3 points a game which was good for 7th nationally





67% — The offense’s touchdown percentage in redzone possessions. Tennessee was 57th nationally in redzone offense.





44% — Combined 3rd and 4th down conversion rate of the Vols opponents in 2021. Tennessee ranked 103rd nationally in third down defense.





BIGGEST STRENGTH





The offensive staff led by Josh Heupel proved they can score points and lots of them. Tennessee’s offense moved the ball against everyone a year ago including a Georgia defense that was the best in the country. It certainly appears the scheme works.





Defensively, the biggest strength is the fact that everyone is back and there’s not the unknown there was a year ago. Last season, everyone wondered what the defensive style would be and how would Tim Banks handle the role of being a coordinator in the SEC. The defense was far from great, but they have an identity and a style and having that back in it’s entirety is a big plus for the Vols.













BIGGEST CONCERN





There’s obviously a concern about how defenses will counter Heupel’s offense after playing against it for a year. Now, Heupel has gone through that plenty and no league has stopped the offense or really slowed it down from year one to year two, but every school in the league has studied his offense this off-season.





There’s the obvious production questions of red zone offense and short yardage offense. Both have to be better and what’s the adjustment this off season to improve that.





Defensively it’s all about getting off the field. Yes, they need more depth and more talent, but schematically how can they improve their third down defense which was their Achilles heel a season ago.