Position preview: Defensive line

WHO’S BACK





Gone is Matthew Butler and his herculean number of snaps as is Caleb Tremblay but outside of those two, Rodney Garner returns pretty much everyone, but that doesn’t mean it’s a unit without questions and concerns.

In the interior of the defensive front, Omari Thomas is the leader of that group as he emerged as a sophomore last year earning a place in the starting line up.

Da’Jon Terry returns and with Kuroutt Garland, and Elijah Simmons who played some a year ago. Latrell Bumphus redshirted last fall and is back as well. Bumphus has battled injuries most of his career.

Bryson Eason, who played very little returns. Dominic Bailey and Amari McNeil return are back as well. Bailey and McNeil didn’t get snaps last fall.

On the outside, Byron Young, who had 5.5 sacks and 11.5 TFL’s, leads the way off the edge in second season in the SEC. Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison return as well as outside guys. Harrison has become a quality rotation guy and Baron has as much talent as anyone if he can stay healthy.





WHO’S NEW

Garner welcomes Jordan Phillips and Tyre West who were here for spring practice. West made several plays in scrimmages in the spring and could play the strong side end position rotating with Baron. Phillips, at 6-2, 300, is a guy with good technique who could provide some help in the middle.

Austin Lewis is a 6-6, 270 pound transfer who has played at Liberty and ETSU, where he battled injuries.

Jayson Jenkins was a late signee who has added over 20 pounds since he has signed and will start as a strong side end as well.

Two of the big names who the Vols landed last December were edge guys in Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. Both have impressed with their quickness and explosiveness in drills. There’s plenty of anticipation to see them on August 1st.





BY THE NUMBERS





793 — Number of snaps played by Matthew Butler a season ago

50 — Number of TFL’s recorded by the defensive line/LEO’s last season

32 — Number of years coaching in the SEC by veteran DL coach Rodney Garner heading into this year





BIGGEST STRENGTH

Garner is bringing back experience both inside and outside. And Garner’s experience showed last season with what he got out of his defensive line. Give his experience, it’s expected that guys will overachieve and be productive.

An off-season where guys understand what is expected of them and the arrival of newcomers which will create some competition is certainly a strength as well.





BIGGEST CONCERN





While there are more numbers the defensive front has a massive hole to fill with the loss of Butler who just ate up snaps and was so durable a season ago. It’s realistic that it will take two guys to replace his names. Who will those guys be. Omari Thomas can play in the SEC as we saw a year ago but he needs help. Da’Jon Terry is one of those guys but can a guy like Bryson Eason help or Elijah Simmons. That remains to be seen. There’s more depth and competition off the edge which would make the Vols much improved at those two spots, but staying healthy in the interior and getting production out of returning guys who have barely played is the biggest concern.