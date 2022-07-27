Position preview: Linebackers

WHO’S BACK

The Vols return all their linebackers who played any kind of significant snaps a year ago. Morven Joseph and Aaron Willis did transfer but the rest of the linebacker corp returns.

Jeremy Banks leads the way. Banks led he team with 128 tackles which was good for second in the SEC. Banks was tied for the team lead in sacks at 5.5 and TFL’s with 11.5.

Aaron Beasley was the team’s second leading tackler at 84. Solon Page was the third linebacker for the Vols. Page made 3 starts last season recording 38 tackles.

Those three combined for 1,849 snaps last season.

Behind them scholarship players returning are Juwan Mitchell, Kwauze Garland, and William Mohan.





WHO’S NEW

The Vols welcome three new inside linebackers in freshman Elijah Herring, Kalib Perry and Nebraska transfer Jackson Hannah.

Herring and Hannah went through spring practice. Herring impressed with his physicality and athleticism in the spring. Herring will be an early factor on special teams. Hannah will add depth and will help on special teams as well.

Perry arrived this summer and has good size at 6-3, 220.





BY THE NUMBERS

1520 — Number of combined snaps played by Banks and Beasley last season

128 — Total tackles by Jeremy Banks last season. That’s the second highest total in school history

21.5 — Number of TFL’s recorded by Banks, Beasley and Page last season





BIGGEST STRENGTH

Tennessee returns plenty of experience and plenty of production in Banks, Beasley and Page. For linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, it’s night and day from this time a year ago. Last August, Jean-Mary was trying to figure out what he had after most of his linebackers missed last spring. Now, the linebackers are comfortable in the system and Jean-Mary knows his group’s strengths.





BIGGEST CONCERN

Like most positions the biggest question is depth. Tennessee has no experience behind Banks, Beasley and Page. Juwan Mitchell was brought in as a transfer a year ago and most assumed he would take one of the starting inside linebacker spots, but Mitchell’s shoulder was an issue and his transition to Tennessee had it’s challenges as well. Can Mitchell take the job opposite of Banks? Mitchell went through spring practice but he didn’t take any contact Is his shoulder good to go? Can he make noise this August n camp?

Jean-Mary needs more depth and he needs his three experienced guys to remain healthy.