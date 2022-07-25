Position preview: Offensive line

WHO’S BACK

Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman’s return are the two biggest reasons many are high on the Vols and their offense being even better after a record setting season a year ago. But another reason why is the return of four of five starters on the offensive line.

Darnell Wright, Jerome Carvin, Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins all return. Sixth man Ollie Land who started multiple games a year ago is back as well. So is Dayne Davis who played some significant snaps in 2021.

The Vols also return Jackson Lampley, William Parker, Parker Bell, RJ Perry, Kingston Harris, and Jeremiah Crawford.

But the biggest reason for optimism is the core of guys who combined of Wright, Carvin, Mays, Spraggins and Lane who combined for 51 starts last season.

There’s no doubt this line will miss Cade Mays who’s off to the NFL, but there’s comfort for Glen Elarbee in that he is returning a core group of guys who played a ton of snaps last season.





WHO’S NEW

Tennessee has welcomed four newcomers including Florida transfer Gerald Mincey, who will compete for a starting tackle spot. Other newcomers include Mo’ Clipper, Addison Nichols, and Brian Grant.

It’s hard to see any of the incoming high school prospects factoring in heavily this fall given the experience returning and the fact that the offensive line is such a developmental position, but this is a huge few months for those guys as there will be holes to fill on the offensive line for the 2023 season.





BY THE NUMBERS

82 — Number of combined starts by Wright, Carvin, Mays, and Spraggins. Carvin and Wright have played 3,808 career snaps.

3 — Number of career starts by the combination of Gerald Mincey, Jeremiah Crawford, and Dayne Davis who are all vying for a starting tackle spot. Davis has all three of the starts.

44 — Number of sacks by opponents in 2021





GREATEST STRENGTH

There’s no substitute for experience and the Vols have it in this fast paced system with four starters returning and a substitute in Ollie Lane. There is no adjustment to style of play like there was a year ago and those experienced four have gone against men in the SEC and they have seen about every defensive front scheme there is. All of which should help Hendon Hooker stay a little more up right in 2022.





BIGGEST CONCERN

It obviously is who plays tackle opposite Darnell Wright. Is that Mincey? Is that Jeremiah Crawford? Dayne Davis? That’s the personnel question that must be answered next month.

There’s obviously concerns with depth as beyond those five who combined for the 51 starts last season there’s little to no experience so staying healthy is a concern as it is for every team.





And then from a performance standpoint the biggest concern is whether or not this team can improve in short yardage situations. That down and distances gave this offense fits last season. Not all of that is on the offensive line as there are other players involved and factors in he short yardage game. But Elarbee said in the spring it’s the situation an offensive line is judged on and this line must be better in that area this fall.